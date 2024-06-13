Enveyo Wins Third Consecutive 3PL Solution Of The Year Award From SupplyTech Breakthrough

"Brands want their 3PL partners to be technology providers, and we make that a reality." - Coby Nilsson, Enveyo CEO & Co-Founder Post this

Enveyo technology is purpose-built for enterprise-level shipping operations, integrating with hundreds of carriers and business systems, and measuring mission-critical logistics metrics to support 3PLs in making business-transforming shipping decisions. Enveyo is the only technology platform that enables 3PLs to manage complex processes across the logistics lifecycle in a single platform. With Enveyo, 3PLs can:

Streamline parcel margin management processes with a robust re-rating engine for the markup of base transportation and accessorial charges

Support an infinite number of complex business rules, carrier rates, and processes

Ingest any volume of data in any format from their business systems, carriers, and technology partners

Enable real-time and easy access to a shipping data control tower with customizable dashboards

Publish a white-labeled client portal delivering reporting and analytics on transportation spend in real-time

Expedite value proposition through sales enablement data modeling that generates a client-facing output illustrating cost saving opportunities

Automatically audit carrier performance with extensive reporting on dispute reason, status, and results

Scale with 3PLs and their customers' needs, at their pace

Leading 3PL providers, including NFI, Stord, Saddle Creek Logistics Services, IDS Fulfillment, and GEODIS, leverage Enveyo technology to turn their shipping operations into a competitive advantage.

"We're thrilled to three-peat as the '3PL Solution of the Year' from SupplyTech Breakthrough. Brands want their 3PL partners to be technology providers, and we make that a reality," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's co-founder and CEO. "The complexity surrounding data analytics, modeling, and margin management for 3PLs is increasing, and industry growth will only compound this challenge. At Enveyo, we continue to focus our 3PL technology solutions on driving increased levels of customer satisfaction, reducing labor costs for financial and operations teams, and serving as a new value-added offering for existing and prospective customers."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the global supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"No other solution on the market automates 3PL analytics, parcel margin and billing management, and carrier audits. We're proud to award Enveyo for the third straight year. Brands that partner with 3PLs are demanding better visibility into performance, but many struggle to deliver shipment program visibility to clients and invoice them accurately and timely," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "Enveyo's logistics analytics and business intelligence software solves these challenges, enabling 3PLs to retire legacy billing processes, maximize margin, and respond to customer demand while becoming reliable technology providers."

Learn more about Enveyo's solutions for 3PL providers and how its technology is moving logistics forward at enveyo.com.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies, and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

