Environmental Health Software Package Newly Released by Inspect2go

Inspect2go's environmental health software package is designed for public health departments nationwide. Health agencies utilize the system to conduct inspections, issue permits and conduct the range of services for all their environmental health programs.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go, a leading provider of software for public health departments, has developed an environmental health software package tailored to the range of needs of health departments nationwide. The software addresses all common environmental health programs such as food, pools, onsite wastewater and dozens of others. EH staff can schedule inspections, conduct inspections, accept payments, issue permits and track data.
Learn More: Environmental Health Software
Common Environmental Health Software Functions
- Inspection
- Permitting
- Public Portals
- Scheduling
- Payments
Most Common Environmental Health Agency Programs:
- Food
- Pools
- Septic
- Dairy
- Housing
See new video: Environmental Health Software
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go provides environmental health software to government agencies. Products and services include online public web portals, online applications, online payments, permitting and licensing software, conversion of paper/manual processes to paperless/web-based solutions, data migration, cloud hosting, inspection applications and custom programming services to automate government agency workflows.
Media Contact
Paul Smith, Inspect2go, Inc., 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected]
SOURCE Inspect2go, Inc.
Share this article