Environmental Health Software Package Newly Released by Inspect2go

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go, a leading provider of software for public health departments, has developed an environmental health software package tailored to the range of needs of health departments nationwide. The software addresses all common environmental health programs such as food, pools, onsite wastewater and dozens of others. EH staff can schedule inspections, conduct inspections, accept payments, issue permits and track data.

