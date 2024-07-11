Environmental policy, justice, and behavior: Evidence from US and China

AAEA annual meeting selected presentation lightning session

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Selected Presentation-Lightning Session "Environmental policy, justice, and behavior" will feature studies that examines environmental policy, environmental justice, and behavioral responses.

Presentations in this session:

1. The Impact of Dust Exposure on Farmland Market: Evidence from the California's Central Valley

Siddharth Kishore, University of California, Riverside

2. Urban Redevelopment and Gentrification: Evidence from the Atlanta BeltLine

Yixuan Wang, The Ohio State University

3. The impact of temperature shocks on energy poverty: Findings from rural China

Kelin Chen, Renmin University of China

4. Assessing Policies to Create a More Circular Food System

Junyoung Jeong, The Ohio State University

5. The Price of Staying In: Estimating Wildfire Smoke Avoidance Costs Using Comprehensive US Spending Data

Brooke A. Fitzgerald, Colorado State University

6. Trust and Armor: Coastal Defense Preferences of the Southeast US

Nicholas M. Haley, University of Florida

7. Assessing Tax Revenue Implications of Environmental Policy: A Case Study of China's Channel City Policy

Yongwen Yang, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

8. Does the Choice of Water Quality Measure Matter for the Value of Clean Water? Evidence from Water-adjacent Property Values in the US

Yongjie Ji, Center for Agricultural and Rural Development

This session will take place on Tuesday, July 30 from 2:45 pm – 4:15 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Salon D on the third floor.

If you are interested in attending the 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], https://www.aaea.org/meetings/2024-aaea-annual-meeting

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association