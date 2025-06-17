Environmental Remedies Expands Service Offerings with Launch of Municipal Services

"Our expansion into municipal services is a natural evolution of our capabilities and opens the door to a new sector of customers," said Jared Kopman, Senior Vice President of Environmental Remedies. Post this

The company's new municipal services include, but are not limited to:

Cleaning of primary and secondary clarifiers

Digesters

Grit collection systems

Lift stations

Aeration basins

Waste handling and more

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners and customers for their continued trust and support," said Kopman. "This exciting next chapter in our growth would not be possible without you. We look forward to enhancing our comprehensive service offerings and delivering additional sustainable disposal solutions to the communities we serve across the Southeast."

About Environmental Remedies:

Environmental Remedies, LLC is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and with its two locations in Atlanta, GA and Macon, GA is able to provide its customers with a full suite of services in waste disposal and industrial services throughout the Southeast.

Learn more about Environmental Remedies at envremedies.com

Media Contact

Jared Kopman, Environmental Remedies, 1 404-627-5931, [email protected], https://envremedies.com/

SOURCE Environmental Remedies