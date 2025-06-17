Environmental Remedies Expands Service Offerings with Launch of Municipal Services

Environmental Remedies is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings with the addition of Municipal Services, launched in May 2025.
ATLANTA, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Environmental Remedies is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings with the addition of Municipal Services, launched in May 2025. This strategic growth allows the company to serve a new customer base—municipal wastewater and drinking water treatment facilities—while continuing its commitment to public health, hygiene, and operational efficiency.
Since its founding in 1994, Environmental Remedies has remained dedicated to being the Southeast's leading provider of waste disposal and industrial services. "Our expansion into municipal services is a natural evolution of our capabilities and opens the door to a new sector of customers," said Jared Kopman, Senior Vice President of Environmental Remedies.
The company's new municipal services include, but are not limited to:
- Cleaning of primary and secondary clarifiers
- Digesters
- Grit collection systems
- Lift stations
- Aeration basins
- Waste handling and more
"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners and customers for their continued trust and support," said Kopman. "This exciting next chapter in our growth would not be possible without you. We look forward to enhancing our comprehensive service offerings and delivering additional sustainable disposal solutions to the communities we serve across the Southeast."
About Environmental Remedies:
Environmental Remedies, LLC is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and with its two locations in Atlanta, GA and Macon, GA is able to provide its customers with a full suite of services in waste disposal and industrial services throughout the Southeast.
Learn more about Environmental Remedies at envremedies.com
Media Contact
Jared Kopman, Environmental Remedies, 1 404-627-5931, [email protected], https://envremedies.com/
SOURCE Environmental Remedies
