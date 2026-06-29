Enviroscience Consultants Expands into Capital Region, Names Christina Bridge Director of Environmental Services

"I am excited to join Enviroscience Consultants and help establish and grow our presence in the Capital Region." Post this

As Director of Environmental Services for the Capital Region office, Bridge brings a unique combination of public health expertise, environmental health experience, and program management leadership. She holds a Master of Health Science in Public Health and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Biology, along with certifications in Project Management, Business Administration, and FEMA Emergency Preparedness.

Prior to joining Enviroscience Consultants, Bridge served as a Public Health Specialist with the New York State Department of Health's Bureau of Toxic Substance Assessment, where she managed the state's Lead in School Drinking Water Program, evaluating schools across New York and helping ensure safe learning environments for students and staff. She also served as a Public Health Specialist II with the Fulton County Public Health Department through the New York State Public Health Corps, supporting environmental health initiatives, health education programs, emergency preparedness efforts, and community wellness initiatives.

Throughout her career, Bridge has collaborated closely with local governments, school districts, community organizations, and state agencies to advance public health objectives and implement programs that improve community well-being.

"We are excited to welcome Christina to the Enviroscience Consultants team and to continue expanding our presence in the Capital Region," said Glenn Neuschwender, President of Enviroscience Consultants. "Her extensive background in public health, environmental health, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory programs brings tremendous value to our organization. Christina's experience and leadership will help us better serve clients throughout the Capital Region and across New York State while continuing our commitment to protecting public health and the environment."

Bridge expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm during this important phase of growth.

"I am excited to join Enviroscience Consultants and help establish and grow our presence in the Capital Region," said Bridge. "Throughout my career, I have been passionate about environmental health, community partnerships, and finding practical solutions that improve public health outcomes. I look forward to working with our clients and communities to address environmental challenges and support healthier, safer environments across New York State."

A lifelong resident of New York's Adirondack Park, Bridge remains deeply connected to the communities she serves. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her family and son and is an avid equestrian with a passion for hunter/jumper riding and competition. She also enjoys running, creating hand-painted barn quilts, and caring for her collection of houseplants.

The Capital Region expansion reflects Enviroscience Consultants' continued growth and investment in providing responsive, locally focused environmental consulting services throughout New York State. By establishing a presence in the Capital Region, the firm is positioned to better support clients with regional expertise while leveraging the resources and technical capabilities of its statewide team.

Media Contact

Hetal Raythattha, Enviroscience Consultants, 1 201-424-5485, [email protected], https://enviroscienceconsultants.com/

SOURCE Enviroscience Consultants