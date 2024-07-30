Envision Exiting the State of California | American Academy of Emergency Medicine

AAEM President Dr. Robert Frolichstein said "We believe that physicians should make the decisions that affect the clinical care that is delivered to patients, and not business people that are not physicians." Post this

Although a settlement was not the end goal, this is a momentous victory for emergency medicine. AAEM has confirmed that Envision will not seek to enforce any restrictive covenants and will maintain tail coverage insurance for physicians whose contracts included it.

AAEM advocates for a healthcare model that prioritizes physician autonomy and patient-centered care over corporate profits. This is achieved through stronger legislative measures that protect physician decision-making, promote physician-led organizations, enhance oversight and accountability of corporate practices, invest in ongoing physician education and support, and strengthen patient advocacy initiatives. By implementing these measures, AAEM believes that clinical decisions are based on patient needs rather than financial interests, leading to better patient outcomes, higher physician satisfaction, and a more sustainable and ethical healthcare system.

AAEM President Dr. Robert Frolichstein said "We believe that physicians should make the decisions that affect the clinical care that is delivered to patients, and not business people that are not physicians. On behalf of the Academy, I would like to thank Drs. McNamara, Reiter, Wood, Moreno, and Jones who spent countless hours and invested tremendous energy to make this David vs Goliath moment a reality. Thank you to all that donated money to the AAEM Foundation."

The American Academy of Emergency Medicine (AAEM) is the specialty society of emergency medicine and the champion of the emergency physician. AAEM was established in 1993 to promote fair and equitable practice environments necessary to allow emergency physicians to deliver the highest quality of patient care. Our guiding values are embodied in our mission and vision statements.

