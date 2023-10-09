Envision Health Welcomes Stephanie Fraser to Bolster Strategic PR Efforts Amid Agency's Continued Growth

Fraser's strategic vision and expertise, along with her industry insider perspective, promises to be a driving force for our agency's success. Tweet this

In an era of remarkable industry transformation, Envision Health remains dedicated to supporting the companies spearheading innovation and disrupting norms. Fraser's arrival underscores the company's unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of this transformation, where novel therapies, digital advancements, and innovative approaches are revolutionizing the patient-provider experience and promoting more equitable, accessible, and cost-effective healthcare.

As Senior Director of PR, Stephanie will play a pivotal role in elevating the reputation of Envision Health's clients, with a focus on amplifying credibility in the market and fostering engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders. Throughout her career, Fraser has steered executive communications and public relations for a spectrum of healthcare technology associations, software vendors, and marketing agencies. Notably, she spent over five years as a strategic communications advisor for CHIME (College of Healthcare Information Management Executives), and most recently, guided public relations and external communications efforts for Osso VR, an award-winning surgical training company.

"Stephanie's wealth of industry experience, working with a range of key players, combined with her extraordinary knack for transforming brands into forward-thinking thought leaders, will be instrumental in supporting our clients," said Kelley O. Smith, RN, MPH, chief clinical officer and co-founder of Envision Health.

"Stephanie possesses a profound understanding of both the evolving healthcare environment and the competitive PR landscape," added Tim Busche, MBA, president, CEO, and co-founder of Envision Health. "Her strategic vision and expertise, along with her industry insider perspective, promises to be a driving force for our agency's success."

Individuals attending the annual HLTH conference in Las Vegas who are interested in connecting with Stephanie to discuss their PR needs, can email [email protected]. To discover what Envision Health's award-winning team can do for you, visit envisionnmarketingpr.com.

About Envision Health

Envision Health is an award-winning marketing, public relations and consulting partner for HIT vendors, consulting firms, providers, payers, innovation hubs and a variety of other organizations supporting the public and private sectors. Founded by two industry experts with 50+ years of combined healthcare experience, we believe the convergence of clinical insight and marketing and PR expertise is the key to transforming healthcare communications. We are "clinically informed" — this means that everything we do is backed by deep healthcare expertise and first-hand knowledge of the landscape our customers operate in. Our services encompass everything from marketing strategies and tactics to company rebrands to media relations. Envision's clinical and marketing experts ensure every marketing and public relations deliverable is strategically aligned, clinically informed and creatively inspired. For more information, visit http://www.envisionmarketingpr.com.

Stephanie Fraser, Envision Health, 734-233-1483, [email protected], https://www.envisionmarketingpr.com/

