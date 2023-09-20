Envision, LLC is Excited to Launch Their AI IT Staffing Practice

AI is a promising technology with enormous potential. Envision is a natural choice for companies looking to build out an AI team or staff up for a machine-learning-driven project. Tweet this

AI Positions We Fill

Envision's primary focus will be on IT skillsets in artificial intelligence, machine learning and business intelligence, including:

Machine Learning Engineers

Data Scientists

Robotic Scientists + Robotics Engineers

Business Intelligence Developers

AI Product Managers + AI Consultants

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Engineers

Deep Learning Engineers

"Launching an AI staffing division was a logical progression for us," said Steve Lowy, Envision Chairman. "We built our foundation on solid processes and trusted relationships and our IT staffing focus has kept us on the cutting edge of technical innovations. AI is a promising technology with enormous potential. Envision is a natural choice for companies looking to build out an AI team or staff up for a machine-learning-driven project. We're looking forward to seeing the impact John Mazzola will make as our AI Practice Director."

About Envision

Envision is a nationwide IT Staffing firm with 250 professional consultants deployed across 24 states. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with branch operations in Phoenix, AZ, the company has built strong relationships with businesses and professionals over the last 40 years.

Since 1983, their passion for innovation and top-tier service delivery has been the driving force behind their success. They constantly strive to find methods to elevate the quality and range of their services. This move into AI IT staffing is the latest addition to their comprehensive offerings.

To learn more about Envision, visit the website at www.envision.com. To schedule a discussion to discuss Envision can help your company implementation and staff your AI projects, call John Mazzola, AI Practice Director at 314-878-4777 ext. 231 or email him at [email protected].

