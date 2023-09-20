Envision, LLC is Excited to Launch Their AI IT Staffing Practice

Envision, LLC, a trusted nationwide IT staffing and recruiting firm, is pleased to unveil its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice emphasizing business intelligence and machine learning.
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envision, LLC, a trusted nationwide IT staffing and recruiting firm, is pleased to unveil its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice emphasizing business intelligence and machine learning. With 40 years of experience, they have become experts in finding the best IT professionals for their clients. The Envision team looks forward to adding AI staffing to its technical recruiting focus.
The company's rigorous screening process identifies candidates with in-demand technical skills and experience. They offer a range of options, including contract and 6-month right-to-hire IT staffing and direct hire placement services. By leveraging the capabilities of AI automation, Envision can enhance operational efficiency, freeing the team to focus on other priorities.
AI Positions We Fill
Envision's primary focus will be on IT skillsets in artificial intelligence, machine learning and business intelligence, including:
- Machine Learning Engineers
- Data Scientists
- Robotic Scientists + Robotics Engineers
- Business Intelligence Developers
- AI Product Managers + AI Consultants
- Natural Language Processing (NLP) Engineers
- Deep Learning Engineers
"Launching an AI staffing division was a logical progression for us," said Steve Lowy, Envision Chairman. "We built our foundation on solid processes and trusted relationships and our IT staffing focus has kept us on the cutting edge of technical innovations. AI is a promising technology with enormous potential. Envision is a natural choice for companies looking to build out an AI team or staff up for a machine-learning-driven project. We're looking forward to seeing the impact John Mazzola will make as our AI Practice Director."
About Envision
Envision is a nationwide IT Staffing firm with 250 professional consultants deployed across 24 states. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with branch operations in Phoenix, AZ, the company has built strong relationships with businesses and professionals over the last 40 years.
Since 1983, their passion for innovation and top-tier service delivery has been the driving force behind their success. They constantly strive to find methods to elevate the quality and range of their services. This move into AI IT staffing is the latest addition to their comprehensive offerings.
To learn more about Envision, visit the website at www.envision.com. To schedule a discussion to discuss Envision can help your company implementation and staff your AI projects, call John Mazzola, AI Practice Director at 314-878-4777 ext. 231 or email him at [email protected].
