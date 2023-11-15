Envision Plastics Celebrates National Recycling Day with Event to Launch Expanded EcoPrime® Recycling Capacity

"Coming together on National Recycling Day to celebrate this achievement is incredibly fulfilling, and I'm proud of our team and the commitment to being the industry's preferred supplier of fit-for-food contract HDPE PCR." said Altium Packaging's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Fallmann. Post this

"Coming together on National Recycling Day to celebrate this achievement is incredibly fulfilling, and I'm so proud of our team and the commitment to being the industry's preferred supplier of fit-for-food contract HDPE PCR." said Altium Packaging's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Fallmann. "Creating sustainable solutions is a top priority for Altium, and this investment in Envision, and the impact they are making, is a testament to that commitment. Every day we are working toward this goal, and we are truly an example that recycling is real."

EcoPrime® is Envision's FDA-authorized, curbside-collected, recycled HDPE post-consumer resin that is fit for direct contact with food and beverages up to 100% PCR content. EcoPrime® has earned letters of no-objection (LNO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada and can be used in direct food contact in a wide range of applications including rigid bottles, caps and closures, and blown film, for a variety of industries including dairy, water, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others.

"Our goal has always been to create and expand unique sustainable solutions and help our customers meet their own sustainability objectives," said Roberto Fontanillas, Vice President/General Manager, Envision Plastics. "Through initiatives and expansions like this, along with the long-term commitments of our customers, we've been able to do so. We are grateful and proud to be able to meet demand, take on new customers and make a difference in our communities and our world."

With more than 15 years of commercial experience producing EcoPrime®, Envision currently has EcoPrime® capacity and capability in plants located on both coasts, one in Reidsville, North Carolina, and one in Chino, California. This expansion will also allow for the growth of the company's fit-for-food contact Polypropylene PCR business, for which Envision has also received LNOs from the FDA and Health Canada.

Envision Plastics was established in 2001. Since then, Envision has produced over 1.8 billion pounds of recycled resin. In June 2014, Envision was acquired by Altium Packaging (formerly Consolidated Container Company) and continues to operate as a separate division of Altium. Envision has achieved unrivaled product innovation with flagship products EcoPrime®, PRISMA®, OceanBound Plastic and Deodorized Resin™. Envision Plastics is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and reliable post-consumer resin solutions that meet and exceed the needs of retailers, consumers, brand-owners, and packaging customers. http://www.envisionplastics.com

