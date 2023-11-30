Envisor Cloud Analytics 2.0 Is First to Incorporate FinOps FOCUS Cloud Data Specs into a Cloud Performance Management Platform

"We are thrilled to be a contributing member of the FOCUS project and to embrace the FOCUS 1.0 spec so quickly. As more SaaS providers adopt FOCUS, incredible opportunities will arise for organizations to gain complete governance over their clouds." -Keith Knowles, Managing Director, Envisor. Post this

"We are thrilled to be a contributing member of the FOCUS project and to embrace the FOCUS 1.0 spec so quickly. As SaaS providers like Salesforce and Office365 also make the move to adopt FOCUS, we'll be able to provide a full view of the cloud. Incredible opportunities will arise for organizations to gain complete governance over their clouds," said Keith Knowles, Managing Director, Envisor.

Envisor Cloud Analytics empowers organizations to optimize their cloud spend and performance by swiftly combining enterprise and cloud data in a fully customizable reporting environment. At the core of Envisor's nextgen platform is a highly performant data warehouse atop a data lake, ensuring unmatched scalability and extensibility. The 2.0 architecture seamlessly ingests huge volumes of cloud and enterprise data facilitating automated forecasting and executive dashboards with key metrics including unit economics.

About Envisor

Envisor specializes in delivering cloud cost management software products and cloud governance consulting services. By seamlessly merging cloud data with enterprise data, Envisor empowers businesses with unique insights crucial for cloud optimization. The platform's innovative approach allows companies to retain full control over their sensitive data while facilitating reporting through an open, Power BI-based platform.

As a dedicated partner of the FinOps Foundation, Envisor is committed to advancing industry standards and best practices. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Envisor operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Senturus, a national analytics consulting firm established in 2001.

