Envisor Cloud Cost Management Now Runs on Microsoft Fabric

"With Fabric, we're transforming how FinOps teams engage with cloud and enterprise data, especially for those scaling their FinOps maturity," said Keith Knowles, Envisor Managing Director. "Fabric's AI makes Envisor even smarter while Python Notebooks makes it easier than ever to integrate additional enterprise data sources."

ENVISOR AI HELPS DRIVE USER ADOPTION

Powered by natural language AI, the Envisor FinOps Copilot helps non-technical users quickly surface cost-saving opportunities and understand complex FinOps concepts. They can ask questions like "What are the top opportunities to optimize cloud costs?" or "What's the difference between billed and effective costs?" and get clear, in-depth answers in seconds.

The FinOps Copilot breaks down complex dashboards and articulates meaning in seconds. It empowers anyone—from budget owners to casual users—to make informed decisions without needing deep FinOps expertise.

"The FinOps Copilot is like adding a FinOps analyst power-user to your team," said Knowles. "By giving non-technical users the ability to engage confidently and effectively with cloud data, it helps to democratize FinOps."

SEAMLESS INTEGRATION WITH ENTERPRISE DATA SOURCES

Mature FinOps organizations rely on a wide range of enterprise data to track metrics like unit economics and cost allocation. Envisor's open architecture makes it easy to integrate enterprise data sources such as ERPs, CRMs and planning systems.

With its shift to Microsoft Fabric and Azure OneLake, Envisor's data integration is even faster and more streamlined. Support for Python Notebooks add further extensibility, enabling teams to build custom models, connect third-party data, and extend platform functionality with ease. Envisor is a seamless fit for Microsoft-based data estates.

A STRATEGIC STEP TOWARD UNIFIED CLOUD COST INTELLIGENCE

By evolving its platform to Microsoft's latest analytics environment, Envisor reinforces its commitment to innovation and delivering next-generation FinOps solutions. The platform continues to meet the needs of modern enterprises seeking smarter, faster and more integrated ways to manage cloud costs.

"Envisor remains purpose-built for the enterprise," concluded Knowles. "Running on Fabric further reinforces its adaptability and long-term scalability."

ABOUT ENVISOR

Envisor is a leading provider of enterprise cloud cost management solutions. Built on an open, Microsoft Fabric-based platform and FOCUS-compliant, Envisor accommodates the reporting flexibility, cloud security needs, and data integration capabilities required for Run-stage FinOps. Envisor is an active contributor to the FOCUS specification and a dedicated partner of the FinOps Foundation. Envisor is headquartered in Burlingame, CA and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Senturus, a nationwide analytics consulting firm. www.envisor.io

