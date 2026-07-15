Envoy AI Launches Ellie Workforce, the Operating System for Autonomous Freight Execution

"Since deploying Ellie, we've unlocked a new level of scale without increasing our headcount," said Michael Cherney, Co-Founder and CEO of Cooler Logistics. Post this

Built directly into the browser, Ellie Workforce integrates with transportation management systems (TMS), email, load boards, carrier networks, and compliance platforms so teams can work within their existing workflows. The platform is powered by Envoy AI's Transportation Observability and Action System (TOAS), which continuously builds operational context and coordinates actions across connected systems.

"Every generation of business creates a new leadership discipline," said Robert Nathan, CEO and Co-Founder of Envoy AI, whose experience spans freight brokerage, transportation technology, and investments across the logistics ecosystem. "The next one is learning how to lead machines. Ellie Workforce is built for that shift. It performs the work, and your best operators direct it. The teams that learn this first won't just be more efficient. They'll be running operations their competitors can't match."

Ellie Workforce builds on a series of capabilities Envoy AI introduced over the past year, including:

Ellie Verified: Carrier verification and fraud prevention embedded directly into freight workflows through integrations with Highway and MyCarrierPortal.

prevention embedded directly into freight workflows through integrations with Highway and MyCarrierPortal. Carrier Match: AI-powered carrier outreach and scoring that identifies, engages, and ranks the best-fit carriers for each shipment.

Adaptive Rate Negotiation Intelligence: Configurable negotiation strategies and pricing guardrails designed to improve carrier coverage while protecting margins.

Ellie TrustFlow: Real-time controls that govern how AI engages carriers based on strategic relationships, lane preferences, and business rules.

Ellie Pulse: Shipment tracking and exception monitoring that keeps freight teams informed with real-time visibility and proactive updates throughout transit.

Browser-Native Operational Intelligence: Carrier insights, verification status, workflow prioritization, and productivity analytics surfaced directly within existing workflows.

Virtual Teammate Capabilities: Autonomous carrier outreach, inbound communication management, document collection, and shipment follow-through.

"Since deploying Ellie, we've unlocked a new level of scale without increasing our headcount," said Michael Cherney, Co-Founder and CEO of Cooler Logistics. "Even as the market tightens, Ellie empowers our team to book loads faster by handling the heavy lifting of carrier sales. Our reps can stop managing the 'busy work' and start focusing on execution."

As freight markets become more complex and labor constraints continue to challenge the industry, many logistics organizations are evaluating how autonomous technologies can improve operational efficiency. Ellie Workforce gives brokerages a way to deploy AI-powered digital workers that execute alongside experienced operators while maintaining human oversight and decision-making.

The launch of Ellie Workforce reflects Envoy AI's vision for the future of freight operations, one where transportation professionals become the Bosses of Machines, leading strategy, guiding outcomes, and overseeing autonomous digital workers that execute routine operational work at scale.

About Envoy AI

Envoy AI is a logistics operational intelligence company building agentic AI solutions for freight brokerages. Its flagship platform, Ellie, is a browser-native AI teammate that helps logistics teams automate freight execution across existing transportation systems while keeping humans in control. By combining operational observability with intelligent action, Envoy AI enables brokerages to increase productivity, improve execution quality, and scale operations without adding complexity.

For more information, visit www.tryenvoy.ai.

Media Contact

Adam Robinson, The Robinson Agency, 1 2148720780, [email protected], https://www.the-robinson-agency.com

SOURCE Envoy AI