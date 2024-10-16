Envoya Transforming Drug Delivery, Partnering with Visionary Clients to Establish the Future of Gene Therapy

Dr. Shira Orr, CEO of Envoya. "Our ability to encapsulate multiple forms of nucleic acids and deliver greater amounts of payload compared to lipid nanoparticles is just the beginning of improving the delivery landscape. Post this

Envoya has also successfully initiated the binding of cell type-specific targeting peptides to nanoparticles, a key advancement in achieving high-target precision. These peptides bind to the surface of the nanoparticles ensuring that therapeutics can reach their intended targeted cells with accuracy. Currently, the company is refining its peptide purification process and has already demonstrated success in peptide binding to its nanoparticles.

As Envoya continues to evolve its technology, the company is strategically selecting partners from across the pharmaceutical industry, small-to medium sized biotech firms, and academic research labs. These collaborations are focused on developing therapeutics that have not yet been realized, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gene therapy. "We are choosing to collaborate with innovative companies that are eager to be at the forefront of gene therapy.

These clients are looking to grow alongside us as they advance their own pipeline of therapeutics. Our aim is to build long-term, transformative relationships with partners who share our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Alysa Langburt the VP of Strategic Partnerships.

Envoya is a biotechnology company at the forefront of drug delivery innovation, developing the next-generation nanoparticle platform that enhances the delivery of nucleic acids and other therapeutic agents. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Envoya hopes to improve patient outcomes by delivering therapeutics with unmatched precision and efficiency.

