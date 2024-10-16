Envoya Transforming Drug Delivery, Partnering with Visionary Clients to Establish the Future of Gene Therapy

Envoya's advanced nanoparticle technology boosts nucleic acid encapsulation efficiency, enhancing precision medicine. Their innovations improve therapeutic targeting and foster partnerships to advance gene therapy, driving breakthroughs in drug delivery and precision treatments.
BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENVOYA, a leader in the field of advanced drug delivery solutions, today announced a major milestone in the unique encapsulation of nucleic acids, marking a new era in precision medicine. The company has successfully encapsulated siRNA/shRNA, pDNA, mRNA/microRNA, and CRISPR pushing the boundaries of what is possible in targeted therapeutic delivery compared to traditional drug delivery systems.
Envoya's innovative platform has demonstrated exceptional in vitro results with both cell lines and primary cells. Most notably, the company's nanoparticle technology's DNA encapsulating yield is up to four times more compared to the traditional lipid nanoparticles, without compromising efficiency. This increase significantly saves material and labor and expands the potential of therapeutic nucleic acids, making treatment more potent and precise.
Envoya has also successfully initiated the binding of cell type-specific targeting peptides to nanoparticles, a key advancement in achieving high-target precision. These peptides bind to the surface of the nanoparticles ensuring that therapeutics can reach their intended targeted cells with accuracy. Currently, the company is refining its peptide purification process and has already demonstrated success in peptide binding to its nanoparticles.
As Envoya continues to evolve its technology, the company is strategically selecting partners from across the pharmaceutical industry, small-to medium sized biotech firms, and academic research labs. These collaborations are focused on developing therapeutics that have not yet been realized, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gene therapy. "We are choosing to collaborate with innovative companies that are eager to be at the forefront of gene therapy.
These clients are looking to grow alongside us as they advance their own pipeline of therapeutics. Our aim is to build long-term, transformative relationships with partners who share our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Alysa Langburt the VP of Strategic Partnerships.
About Envoya
Envoya is a biotechnology company at the forefront of drug delivery innovation, developing the next-generation nanoparticle platform that enhances the delivery of nucleic acids and other therapeutic agents. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Envoya hopes to improve patient outcomes by delivering therapeutics with unmatched precision and efficiency.
