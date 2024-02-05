Enzyme Engineering Advancements with Xdrop and Flow Cytometry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the limitations of conventional enzyme screening and the need for ultrahigh-throughput screening (uHTS) in enzyme engineering. The featured speaker will share advancements in enzyme variant selection and analysis with Samplix's Xdrop technology. Attendees will learn how the efficiency of enzyme engineering can be improved by increasing the throughput of fluorescence-based screening with Xdrop.
TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Library sizes of >1012 enzyme variants can be generated during enzyme engineering. However, conventional microtiter plate- or agar plate-based screening systems only allow a few thousand variants to be screened, leaving most of the generated variants unexplored. Therefore, ultrahigh-throughput screening (uHTS) technologies are critical for exploring the diversity of enzymes in a library.
In uHTS, a link must be made between each signal and the activity of the enzyme variant, and between the genotype and the generated signal (phenotype). Samplix's two sizes of double-emulsion droplets, designated DE20 and DE50, form a closed compartment for cell growth and assays. This provides the link between genotype and phenotype.
Moreover, cells producing rare, active enzyme variants are often outgrown in bulk cultivation, greatly complicating the identification of potentially improved variants. Encapsulated cells grow in isolation, so rare, active variant-producing cells are not out-competed.
Samplix has developed a workflow using Xdrop and the Xdrop DE20 Cartridge to encapsulate living bacterial cells producing an enzyme library with rare, active variants in DE20 droplets. The droplets support:
- Fluorescence-based analysis in a unique single-cell format and sorting using a cell sorter or Xdrop Sort
- Recovery of the cells producing the desired variants for further growth and analysis
Register for this webinar to learn how Xdrop improves the efficiency of enzyme engineering by increasing the throughput for fluorescence-based screening.
Join Volkan Besirlioglu, Field Application Scientist, Samplix ApS, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 9:30am EST (3:30pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enzyme Engineering Advancements with Xdrop and Flow Cytometry.
