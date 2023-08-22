Enzyme Manufacturing and Optimization via an E. Coli One-Stop Solution, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speaker will focus on quality and efficiency, guiding attendees on how to achieve technical transfer directly into GMP manufacturing, helping the conversion from RUO to GMP-grade requirements and facilitating a seamless transition from preclinical development to IND filings. Tweet this

The speaker will focus on quality and efficiency, guiding attendees on how to achieve technical transfer directly into GMP manufacturing, helping the conversion from RUO to GMP-grade requirements and facilitating a seamless transition from preclinical development to IND filings. Participants will also discover the impact of AI development on industrial enzyme optimization and production.

Delve into compelling case studies showcasing the high-throughput enzyme discovery process and the successful large-scale manufacturing of specific enzymes. Register today to learn about optimizing enzyme manufacturing via an E. coli one-stop solution expression system.

Join Dr. Robert Ford, Field Application Scientist, GenScript Biotech (Europe), for the live webinar on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11am BST/UK (12pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enzyme Manufacturing and Optimization via an E. Coli One-Stop Solution.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks