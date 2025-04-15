Eon Media Wins Again - NAB Product of the Year 2025 in AI and ML Category

Eon Media, a leading innovator in AI-driven media solutions, has been honored with the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category for its groundbreaking platform, eonRadioAIMetadata.

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eon Media, a leading innovator in AI-driven media solutions, has been honored with the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category for its groundbreaking platform, eonRadioAIMetadata.

Presented during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this prestigious award recognizes Eon Media's pioneering work in transforming the way broadcasters, content creators, and media organizations engage with and extract value from massive volumes of audio-first content.