Eon Media Wins Again - NAB Product of the Year 2025 in AI and ML Category

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eon Media, a leading innovator in AI-driven media solutions, has been honored with the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category for its groundbreaking platform, eonRadioAIMetadata.
Presented during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this prestigious award recognizes Eon Media's pioneering work in transforming the way broadcasters, content creators, and media organizations engage with and extract value from massive volumes of audio-first content.
The eonRadioAIMetadata platform harnesses advanced machine learning to automatically generate deep, searchable metadata across archived and live audio-first content. From speaker identification and sentiment analysis to pinpointing brand mentions, emotional tone, segment topics, demographics, and more—Eon Media's platform unlocks the full commercial and editorial potential of audio assets.
Key Features of eonRadioAIMetadata:
- AI-Driven Metadata: Extracts 11+ metadata layers including topics, people, brands, emotions, locations, demographics, etc.
- Advanced Search: Offers 6 types of contextual, semantic, NLP, and reverse audio-clip search.
- Security & Full Accessibility: Audio watermarking, anti-scraping protections, built-in closed captioning, and subtitles, etc.
- Creative Integration: Integrated with industry-standard editors like Adobe Premiere Pro and Da Vinci Resolve.
- Insights Dashboard: Provides real-time analytics on content trends, audience engagement, and deep insights on competitor content.
- Zero Third-Party Dependencies: Ensures privacy, control, and end-to-end platform integrity.
Part of a growing portfolio of innovative tools from Eon Media, eonRadioAIMetadata positions the company as a global leader in audio intelligence. This recognition follows the company's previous NAB Product of the Year win in 2022 also in AI and ML category for extracting Metadata from Videos for eonArchivesAI.
