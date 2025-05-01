eOne Solutions acquires DataBlend, a leading provider of integration solutions for finance and accounting

"We are excited to welcome DataBlend to eOne. DataBlend's targeted offering around the Office of the CFO and its rapid expansion over the past few years, made the company a perfect fit with eOne's strategy," said Simon Butler, eOne's Founder and Executive Chair. Post this

This acquisition opens new markets for innovative solutions from eOne, like Popdock. "Popdock takes a different approach for how organizations address their integration challenge," explains eOne's CEO, Martin Olsen. "By opening virtual connections into applications, Popdock allows teams to see and share data without the need for the heavy lifting of typical data integration projects. We are excited for eOne and DataBlend to work together seamlessly to offer products like Popdock, and in turn deliver an even more robust data management solution to all of DataBlend's customers across the wider Sage Intacct community."

"DataBlend was born from a simple yet powerful idea: helping finance and accounting teams seamlessly connect their critical systems without the hassle of complex integrations. I'm excited to see us join eOne and take the next step in our journey," said Ethan Carlson, DataBlend's Founder, Chair & Chief Product Officer. "eOne's acquisition allows us to remain committed to innovation and to empowering organizations through automation and efficiency."

DataBlend, now an eOne Solutions company, will continue to serve its customers and partners as it has and with the added strength and support of the eOne team and leadership. eOne's and DataBlend's shared commitment to empowering the office of the CFO by automating critical business processes, including order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and reporting, remains unwavering.

"We are excited to join eOne Solutions," said David Furth, CEO at DataBlend. "This acquisition enables us to work with talented, like-minded people, accelerate innovation, and deliver greater value to our partners and customers. DataBlend remains dedicated to its finance-focused mission and is excited about the possibilities that this new partnership brings."

"One factor that really attracted eOne to DataBlend is that both companies' success is squarely a function of their people, their commitment to each other, and their customers," said eOne's Founder and CEO Martin Olsen. "eOne recognizes and values the history, tenure and strength of DataBlend's internal relationships and genuinely sees the union as forming an even more dynamic and powerful company."

The leadership teams are working closely to ensure a smooth transition that prioritizes employees, partners, and customer needs.

For more information, please visit eOne's FAQ, which covers common questions for customers and partners.

About eOne Solutions:

eOne Solutions is a leading author of innovative solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365, GP, Power Platform/Customer Engagement, Business Central, and NAV, including SmartConnect, Popdock, SmartView, and Extender. eOne also works within the Oracle NetSuite, Zendesk, Salesforce, and HubSpot ecosystems. eOne maintains partnerships with over 300 resellers and has over 15,000 companies globally using their products.

About DataBlend, an eOne Solutions company:

DataBlend enables seamless data automation for more than 1,000 customers through integrations with leading software providers, including Sage Intacct, Workday, Procore, SAP Concur, ADP, BlackLine, HubSpot, Google Sheets, QuickBooks, and many more. Its strong partner program consists of 30 value-added resellers, over 20 CAS firms, and many leading publishers to help organizations streamline accounting processes, enhance efficiency, and drive accuracy at every step.

Media Contact

Katie Soderberg, eOne Solutions, 1 88-319-3663, [email protected], https://www.eonesolutions.com/

SOURCE eOne Solutions