Eoptic and Starris Establish Strategic Partnership to Develop Multispectral Satellite Imaging Payloads

Eoptic, Inc. and Starris: Optimax Space Systems announce a partnering agreement to build end-to-end satellite imaging payloads.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., ONTARIO, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eoptic, Inc. and Starris: Optimax Space Systems announce a partnering agreement to build end-to-end satellite imaging payloads that leverage the knowledge and space heritage of both companies — Eoptic's expertise in imaging science and advanced onboard processing, and Starris' leadership in precision optics and scalable manufacturing for responsive space.

Eoptic's Cambrian technology enables three imaging sensors to capture synchronized, multispectral and multimodal high-resolution data across UV, visible, and infrared wavelengths through a single lens, eliminating parallax errors for precise imaging an onboard processing. This provides for compact, cost-effective payloads with enhanced detection of complex phenomena like hypersonic vehicle shock waves or atmospheric events, supporting rapid deployment in space-based defense and scientific missions.

The first collaborative system will focus on hypersonic missile detection and tracking, combining Eoptic's Cambrian multispectral technology with the Starris SDA-85 monolithic telescope to create a compact, deployable UV multispectral payload.

"This collaboration between Eoptic and Starris is a game-changer for space domain awareness and defense applications, addressing the growing need for responsive, affordable satellite constellations capable of detecting elusive threats in real time," said Pano Spiliotis, CEO at Eoptic. "By combining our Cambrian technology's multispectral prowess with Starris's monolithic optics, we're delivering scalable payloads that can identify previously undetectable events, such as hypersonic vehicle signatures or astrophysical phenomena."

"Starris brings to the partnership with Eoptic the ability to scale production in support of an array of evolving small-satellite mission needs, with three decades of space-proven heritage," said Kevin Kearney, Starris Space Strategy Lead. "Working jointly, we will be able detect, monitor and characterize energetic events through UV wavelength bands that at present cannot be identified, with applications in defense, space domain awareness, and space science."

Eoptic and Starris are teaming up to deliver talks at two space conferences in August. At the Space and Missile Defense SMD Symposium, August 5th in Huntsville, Ala., Kevin Kearney of Starris will present a paper co-authored with Eoptic engineers, titled "Modeling Solar and Atmospheric Effects on Multispectral Hypersonic Vehicle Detection." At the Small Satellite Convention on August 13th in Salt Lake City, Kearney will lead a panel discussion featuring experts from Eoptic, Lawrence Livermore National Lab, Optimax, and Teledyne Space Systems, titled "Ultraviolet SmallSat Opportunities for Space Domain Awareness and Monitoring."‍

About Eoptic

Eoptic is a leading provider of advanced imaging and optical systems, specializing in software-defined, multispectral, and digital solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial markets. Based in Rochester, N.Y., a global hub for optics and photonics, Eoptic brings together cutting-edge optical engineering, custom software development, and deep systems integration expertise to tackle complex challenges with precision and speed. From rapid prototyping to full-scale deployment, Eoptic's modular technology platforms are built to adapt, scale, and perform in demanding environments. The company's Cambrian imaging engine powers a wide range of applications, delivering actionable insights through high-performance imaging and analytics. For more information, visit www.eoptic.com.

About Starris

Starris: Optimax Space Systems is powered by three decades of space-qualified innovation on civil, commercial, and defense space missions, as the space systems unit of precision-optics leader Optimax. Starris is focused on production-scale EO/IR infrastructure for responsive space, based on the disruptive, patented monolithic telescope technology developed by Lawrence Livermore National Lab. The monolithic telescope technology enables deployment of proliferated small satellite constellations that are affordable, reliable, and storage stable. Starris offers a pre-engineered modular approach for space-qualified optical payloads that combines optics, sensors, and electronics. Starris optical payloads are tailored for aggressive design cycles and rapid deployment, supported by a robust testing and manufacturing ecosystem. Learn more at www.Starris.com.

