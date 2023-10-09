Eoptic, Inc., Acquires End-To-End Solution Provider Alltonomous

"Alltonomous' business proposition aligns seamlessly with Eoptic's portfolio of custom instrumentation, designed to integrate with cloud-based, purpose-built software solutions and solve intricate imaging challenges, making it a pivotal step forward in our growth strategy." Tweet this

Pano Spiliotis, President & CEO of Eoptic, commented, "This acquisition is a strategic imperative for us. Alltonomous' business proposition aligns seamlessly with Eoptic's portfolio of custom instrumentation, designed to integrate with cloud-based, purpose-built software solutions and solve intricate imaging challenges, making it a pivotal step forward in our growth strategy."

With the acquisition, Alltonomous becomes an Eoptic portfolio company, with Dawei Liu serving as the Managing Director. "Being part of Eoptic will enable Alltonomous to scale up the operation effectively and address the needs for a new breed of solution providers in Vision systems, IoT, RTLS markets that solves the complete problem set. Together, we are well positioned to produce quantifiable business values for our clients," said Liu.

To learn more about Alltonomous' business offering, visit www.alltonomous.com.

About Eoptic

Eoptic, Inc. is a system integrator who specializes in the rapid prototyping of niche instrumentation, able to integrate with cloud-based, purpose-built software solutions. With expertise in the areas of imaging science, color science, and optical system development, EOPTIC is strategically located in the heart of the optics community in Rochester, NY. Our team of specialists offer a range of services from camera characterization and testing, process control and material analysis, engineering services, and custom solutions consulting and development. Working closely with customers to frame problems completely and deliver tailored solutions optimized for success, our engineers are equipped to solve any optical, inspection, or metrology challenge that comes our way.

