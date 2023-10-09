Eoptic, Inc., Acquires End-To-End Solution Provider Alltonomous

Eoptic is pleased to announce that it has acquired Alltonomous, an end-to-end solutions provider that specializes in turnkey, connected solutions.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eoptic, Inc., a system integrator specializing in the rapid prototyping of niche instrumentation for complex imaging needs, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Alltonomous, an end-to-end solution provider with expertise in Industrial IoT (Internet of Things), Real-Time Location Services (RTLS), and Connected Worker. The acquisition of Alltonomous expands the breadth of capabilities that Eoptic can offer the market by engineering connected solutions to bridge the gap between IT and OT.
Alltonomous specializes in turnkey, connected solutions for a variety of markets. With already proven success in industries such as, but not limited to, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Mining, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Rail, Alltonomous has secured itself as an innovator in the space. With expansive capabilities in operational visibility, seamless connectivity, and operations improvement, Alltonomous can understand a company's pain points and frame a cohesive solution by leveraging a portfolio of diverse technologies to maximize business value.
Pano Spiliotis, President & CEO of Eoptic, commented, "This acquisition is a strategic imperative for us. Alltonomous' business proposition aligns seamlessly with Eoptic's portfolio of custom instrumentation, designed to integrate with cloud-based, purpose-built software solutions and solve intricate imaging challenges, making it a pivotal step forward in our growth strategy."
With the acquisition, Alltonomous becomes an Eoptic portfolio company, with Dawei Liu serving as the Managing Director. "Being part of Eoptic will enable Alltonomous to scale up the operation effectively and address the needs for a new breed of solution providers in Vision systems, IoT, RTLS markets that solves the complete problem set. Together, we are well positioned to produce quantifiable business values for our clients," said Liu.
About Eoptic
Eoptic, Inc. is a system integrator who specializes in the rapid prototyping of niche instrumentation, able to integrate with cloud-based, purpose-built software solutions. With expertise in the areas of imaging science, color science, and optical system development, EOPTIC is strategically located in the heart of the optics community in Rochester, NY. Our team of specialists offer a range of services from camera characterization and testing, process control and material analysis, engineering services, and custom solutions consulting and development. Working closely with customers to frame problems completely and deliver tailored solutions optimized for success, our engineers are equipped to solve any optical, inspection, or metrology challenge that comes our way.
