Eoptic, Inc. Appoints Michael George as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

"I am excited to join the Eoptic team in this capacity and have been impressed with the organization's ability to solve complex multi-modal imaging challenges across numerous applications. I look forward to driving operations at scale and contributing to the company's continued growth," said George. Post this

Before joining Eoptic, George last served as the US Army's Principal Director for national armaments strategy and R&D at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ. Picatinny Arsenal is the home of the Army's primary research, development, and acquisition for new and existing armament systems used by U.S. service members around the world.

"Eoptic is at a pivotal stage of growth, and Michael's leadership will be instrumental in scaling our operations and advancing our strategic vision," said Pano Spiliotis, President and CEO of Eoptic. "His expertise in defense technology and leading large-scale programs aligns perfectly with Eoptic's mission. We are excited to have him join us during this dynamic phase of growth."

About Eoptic

Eoptic is a leader in advanced imaging and optical systems, delivering multispectral and digital solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. Based in Rochester, NY, Eoptic integrates cutting-edge optical technologies to address today's most complex challenges, from design to full-scale deployment. For more information, visit www.eoptic.com.

Elise Hemink, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 441-0728

Eoptic, Inc., 350 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604

www.eoptic.com

