Eoptic, Inc. Appoints Michael George as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eoptic, Inc., an end-to-end solutions provider for advanced imaging and optical systems integration, specializing in the rapid development and scale of digital and optical solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael George as Chief Operating Officer. George comes to the Eoptic team with decades of experience in research and development, program management, system acquisition, defense operations and executive strategy. With extensive experience leading the execution of large programs, delivering military technologies overseas, and shaping cross-competency defense strategies, George will be a critical addition to Eoptic's executive team. Eoptic continues to expand critical partnerships and deliver cross-cutting solutions across industries. George will be a transformational executive leader, essential to the development and execution of Eoptic's strategic vision as it expands operations across multiple business sectors.
"I am truly excited and honored to join the Eoptic team in this capacity and have been impressed with the organization's ability to solve complex multi-modal imaging challenges across numerous applications. The US military instilled a deep commitment to leadership, problem solving and teamwork – qualities that align perfectly with Eoptic's mission and track record supporting diversified customers. I look forward to driving operations at scale and contributing to the company's continued growth," said George.
Before joining Eoptic, George last served as the US Army's Principal Director for national armaments strategy and R&D at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ. Picatinny Arsenal is the home of the Army's primary research, development, and acquisition for new and existing armament systems used by U.S. service members around the world.
"Eoptic is at a pivotal stage of growth, and Michael's leadership will be instrumental in scaling our operations and advancing our strategic vision," said Pano Spiliotis, President and CEO of Eoptic. "His expertise in defense technology and leading large-scale programs aligns perfectly with Eoptic's mission. We are excited to have him join us during this dynamic phase of growth."
About Eoptic
Eoptic is a leader in advanced imaging and optical systems, delivering multispectral and digital solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. Based in Rochester, NY, Eoptic integrates cutting-edge optical technologies to address today's most complex challenges, from design to full-scale deployment. For more information, visit www.eoptic.com.
