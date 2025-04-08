EOT.AI Launches ML Workbench Empowering Industrial Operators to Drive AI Innovation

"Twin Sight ML Workbench is the kind of innovation our customers need," said Damon Vinciguerra, Real-Time Data Practice Manager at CSE ICON. "Bringing data tools closer to those who know the business accelerates outcomes and simplifies deployment." Post this

ML Workbench allows operations users to upload ONNX-based machine learning models and instantly apply them to real-time operational data. Results can be visualized side-by-side with raw data in intuitive dashboards, allowing engineers and operators to monitor predictions, detect anomalies, and support smarter decision-making in real time.

Real-world use cases include:

Upstream Oil & Gas: Predicting pump failures in injection wells to reduce unplanned downtime and avoid production loss.

Power Generation: Detecting anomalies in turbine vibration data to prevent costly shutdowns.

Discrete Manufacturing: Forecasting equipment wear to optimize maintenance cycles and extend asset life.

"Twin Sight ML Workbench empowers the very people closest to the equipment to use AI—not just observe it," said Matt Oberdorfer, CEO of EOT.AI. "We believe operational teams should lead the AI transformation, and this tool puts them in the driver's seat."

Twin Sight ML Workbench also integrates with OpenPI2AI.com, a new community platform for sharing and discovering ready-to-use ML models tailored for plant operations to deploy industrial intelligence. This gives operations users a head start in applying machine learning without building models from scratch.

CSE ICON, a leader in OT/IT integration and digital transformation services for the industrial sector, partners with organizations to bridge the gap between legacy infrastructure and modern analytics solutions.

"Twin Sight ML Workbench is exactly the kind of practical innovation our customers need," said Damon Vinciguerra, Real-Time Data Practice Manager at CSE ICON. "Bringing data science tools closer to the people who know the business best will accelerate outcomes and simplify deployment across complex environments."

Twin Sight ML Workbench is now available to all Twin Fusion customers and will be showcased at AVEVA World in San Francisco on April 8, 2025. More details about TwinSight ML Workbench at: www.eot.ai/ml-workbench

About EOT.AI

EOT.AI is a leader in industrial intelligent software solutions, enabling industrial enterprises to optimize assets and modernize operations using AI and enterprise-wide insights. EOT.AI leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver real-time insights and drive data-driven decisions. EOT.AI's customers represent over $160 billion in revenue, $45 billion in assets, and 60,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eot.ai.

