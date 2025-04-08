EOT.AI Launches Open PI2AI to Accelerate Industrial AI Adoption

The First Online Community to Share, Learn, and Collaborate on Machine Learning for Industrial Data
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EOT.AI, a leader in industrial AI modernization, today announced the launch of Open PI2AI, a new open educational community platform designed to close the gap between plant intelligence (PI) and artificial intelligence (AI). The platform aims to democratize access to machine learning (ML) by allowing operations users to upload, share, explore, and collaborate on ML models that work with real-time operational data especially from SCADA systems and data historians.
Traditionally, these two worlds have operated in silos - Plant Intelligence exists at industrial sites put in place and managed by engineers and operators, whereby ML and AI is created and utilized mostly by data scientists in corporate IT departments. Open PI2AI brings them together by providing a collaborative space where operational users, engineers, and data scientists can collaborate on pre-built ML models, rate and comment on them, and learn from real-world use cases.
"Open PI2AI empowers a new generation of innovation from the operational side of the industrial enterprise," said Matt Oberdorfer, CEO of EOT.AI. "Operators and OT engineers can now easily test and use ML models without needing advanced data science skills on site, lowering the barrier to entry for industrial AI and helping companies unlock real value from their data."
Open PI2AI works seamlessly with EOT's Twin Sight ML Workbench, a no-code tool that allows users to run ML models directly on real-time plant data, visualize predictions, and explore insights through intuitive dashboards. Together, these tools enable companies to go from pilot to production faster—without requiring major infrastructure changes.
The Open PI2AI community is open, educational, and entirely free to use. It also features tutorials, virtual events, and knowledge sharing that help accelerate AI skills for OT teams. The platform is not affiliated with or endorsed by OpenAI or AVEVA. The use of "AI" refers to "Artificial Intelligence" and "PI" refers to "Plant Intelligence", not any specific company or product.
For more information or to join the community, visit www.OpenPI2AI.com.
About EOT.AI
EOT.AI is a leader in intelligent industrial software solutions, enabling industrial enterprises to optimize assets and modernize operations using AI and enterprise-wide insights. EOT.AI leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver real-time insights and drive data-driven decisions. EOT.AI's customers represent over $160 billion in revenue, $45 billion in assets, and 60,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eot.ai.
Media Contact
Annie Lieu, EOT.AI, 1 (858) 633 8822, [email protected], https://eot.ai
SOURCE EOT.AI
Share this article