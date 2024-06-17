EOT.AI Welcomes Sharon Allpress as Vice President of Strategic Engagements

Sharon Allpress has joined EOT.AI "I am thrilled to join EOT.AI where my passion for creating impactful collaborations will contribute significantly to EOT.AI's growth and leadership in the industrial AI market." Post this

At EOT.AI, Sharon will focus on several critical areas:

Strategic Partnerships: Cultivating deep business relationships with System Integrators (SIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and public cloud providers, leveraging EOT AI-infused products as essential components for industrial projects.

Customer Engagement: Driving engagement with strategic customers to develop and implement referenceable, industry-leading solutions centered on AI to drive customer business value and innovation which further establishes EOT as a frontrunner in the industrial software arena.

Market Strategy: Sharpening EOT's Go-To-Market strategies and identifying trends that shape future strategic decisions and enhanced market presence.

Describing her approach to strategic leadership, Sharon shared, "I am thrilled to join EOT.AI and am eager to leverage my experience in fostering strategic relationships that enhance our collaborative endeavors. My approach has always centered on building strong partnerships and deeply engaging with our customers to drive mutual success. I look forward to leading our strategic engagements, where my passion for creating impactful collaborations will contribute significantly to EOT.AI's growth and leadership in the industrial AI market."

Matt Oberdorfer, Founder and CEO of EOT.AI, expressed his enthusiasm about Sharon joining the team: "Sharon's appointment marks a significant milestone for EOT.AI. Her experience, vision, and strategic acumen are exactly what we need to propel our company forward. We are excited to see her lead our strategic engagements and help us achieve new levels of success in the industrial AI space."

Sharon's role is pivotal as EOT.AI continues to innovate and expand its influence in the industry, driving forward with cutting-edge solutions that optimize industrial operations and enhance productivity.

About EOT.AI

EOT.AI is at the forefront of the industrial software sector, developing advanced AI and machine learning solutions that transform operational efficiency. Committed to innovation and leadership in industrial AI, EOT.AI serves a diverse global clientele, pushing boundaries to redefine what is possible in industrial automation and digital transformation. For more information, visit https://eot.ai

