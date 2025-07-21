EOT.AI's GenAI Knowledge Builder Debuts in new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

Twin Talk GenAI Knowledge Builder delivers real-time data integration by instantly feeding operational data into Generative AI models, users can create and manage tailored AI agents specific to their operational needs, and foundation models pre-trained with an enterprise's specific domain knowledge. Post this

"We're excited to offer Twin Talk Knowledge Builder in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront," said Sharon Allpress, Vice President of Partnerships at EOT.AI. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our private AI Agent platform, helping them build secure and tailored enterprise-level GenAI systems."

Twin Talk Knowledge Builder delivers essential capabilities including real-time data integration by instantly feeding operational data into Generative AI models, users can create and manage tailored AI agents specific to their operational needs, and foundation models pre-trained with an enterprise's specific domain knowledge. These features enable customers to unlock the potential of Generative AI in a secure, real-time environment for industrial enterprises. By integrating operational data directly into custom AI agents and ensuring that AI is tailored to the specific needs of each organization, Twin Talk enables faster, smarter decision-making with the safeguards to maintain the integrity and security of sensitive data.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Twin Talk Knowledge Builder in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-jcqjku2hskaqc

To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About EOT

EOT is a provider of intelligent industrial software solutions committed to aiding industrial companies to utilize AI and enterprise-wide insights to optimize each individual asset. EOT's products and services leverage cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI and machine learning, to deliver real-time insights and enable data-driven decision-making. EOT's customer base represents over $160 billion in revenue, $45 billion in fixed assets, and 60,000 employees.

Annie Lieu, EOT.AI, 1 858 633 8822, [email protected], https://eot.ai

