Ephex Introduces In-Store Media Solutions for Retailers to Connect, Captivate and Convert Shoppers

"The innovative media we're offering at Ephex brings together out-of-home marketing strategies onto the sales floor. We lift shoppers' spirits and boost sales, while strengthening customer loyalty and the retailer's brand identity," says Tom O'Reilly, founder and CEO of Ephex.

Ephex's signature solutions include:

Strategic Navigation – Backed by 40+ years of retail media experience, Ephex provides consultation and full-service management of in-store marketing programs to help retailers craft personalized strategies that navigate their customers through a curated shopping experience.

Music and Audio Advertising – Customers move through the store guided by a soundtrack that enhances the ambiance and subtly promotes retailers' products.

Digital Signage – Shoppers are engaged and educated by high-impact, strategically placed digital signage, strengthening brand recognition while encouraging purchases.

Brand Voyage – In-store media allow retailers to spotlight their brand story and deepen emotional connections, transforming casual browsers into loyal customers.

Working with Ephex, retailers benefit from hassle-free technical setup and testing, custom content creation and expert sales strategies. A user-friendly portal, Navigator Hub, gives members access to Ephex's suite of retail enhancement tools, ad schedules and analytics designed to optimize retail operations.

A recognized leader for the in-store audio messaging and advertising industry, LeeAnn Taylor was recently appointed VP of Sales and Business Development at Ephex. "We created the next-generation, tech-forward platform for in-store marketing and advertising," says Taylor. "Ephex is helping retailers to engage shoppers with multi-sensory experiences that are not only memorable but also motivate action. Our solutions provide a competitive edge for independent retailers and organizations of all sizes to capture their customers' attention."

To learn more about Ephex's in-store media solutions, Strategic Navigation and full-service management, email [email protected].

About Ephex

Backed by over 40 years of retail media experience, Ephex delivers expertise in the implementation of in-store retail strategies, advertising innovations and visionary marketing technology to grow shopper baskets. Through a seamless integration of streaming music, audio advertising and digital signage, the Ephex in-store media solutions meet retailers' customers anywhere in the store during the point of purchase. Strategic Navigation offers consultation and end-to-end planning and execution services to retailers, grocers, convenience stores, wholesalers, dollar stores and more. Ephex provides immersive experiences for relevant promotions and branding opportunities to connect, captivate and convert shoppers. Learn more at Ephex.com.

