Ephex Partners Acquires Superfridge and In-Store Opportunities to Drive Innovation for Retailers and CPG Clients

New investments will strengthen Superfridge services while enhancing the shopper journey, store traffic, and sales for retailers and CPGs
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ephex Partners, a private company with a strong history of supporting retailers and grocers with marketing and media solutions, announces the acquisition of Superfridge and In-Store Opportunities from Advantage Solutions. Superfridge is a vibrant in-store marketing and merchandising platform with captivating promotional programs resulting in a 10-15% incremental lift on promoted products. Using high-impact cooler units, Superfridge delivers consumer engagement, product trial, buyer conversion, and incremental sales for frozen and refrigerated brands at the point of purchase.
"For more than 30 years, Superfridge has partnered with national retailers to drive in-store visibility, sales, and profits for both the store owners and CPG brands," says Tom O'Reilly, founder and CEO of Ephex Partners. "We appreciate Advantage Solutions for placing their trust in us to build on the Superfridge legacy by further investing in the strong, talented team and enhancing the technological capabilities of the program."
Superfridge has more than 2,000 cooler units in high traffic locations at leading retailers across the U.S. The all-in-one advertising, display, and merchandising platform is a fully managed and serviced turnkey program that boosts same store category sales growth in retailers' high-profit frozen and refrigerated product departments. The successful program encourages impulse purchasing among shoppers who may not ordinarily buy the featured products.
"At Superfridge, we're committed to expanding our retail and CPG partner network by creating engaging and impactful environments that drive customer conversion at the point of purchase," says Mark Soter, Vice President of Services at Superfridge. "With extensive retail, marketing, and media expertise, we're helping our clients enhance customer experience, lift consumer engagement, and build brand loyalty. Our focus is on delivering exciting in-store environments that support our clients in achieving their sales and business goals."
To learn more about Ephex Partners' acquisition of Superfridge, and how Superfridge helps our retail and CPG partners, please email [email protected].
About Superfridge
Superfridge is a vibrant in-store marketing and merchandising platform with captivating promotional programs resulting in a 10-15% incremental lift on promoted products. Using high-impact cooler units, Superfridge delivers an all-in-one advertising, display, and merchandising platform that drives consumer engagement, product trial, buyer conversion, and incremental sales for frozen and refrigerated brands at the point of purchase. Superfridge has 2,000+ dual-temperature cooler units in high traffic locations across leading retail partners. The fully managed and serviced turnkey program drives in-store visibility for store owners, CPGs, and manufacturers' brands. Learn more at Superfridge.com and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Dana Blessing, Superfridge, 1 813.384.8045, [email protected], www.Superfridge.com
SOURCE Superfridge
Share this article