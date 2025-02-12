Ephlux and Denovo Forge Industry-Shaping Partnership to bring Swift, the Leading No-Code Platform, to North America's Largest JD Edwards Customer Base

"This partnership marks a defining moment in the enterprise automation journey for the JD Edwards customers in North America," said Ali Nasim, CEO of Ephlux Post this

"This partnership marks a defining moment in the enterprise automation journey for the JD Edwards customers in North America," said Ali Nasim, CEO of Ephlux. "Swift has already revolutionized how businesses approach no-code application modernization, and by joining forces with Denovo, we are extending this transformation to some of the most forward-thinking enterprises in North America."

Denovo, a powerhouse in JDE cloud migration, managed services, and enterprise digital transformation, sees Swift as a game-changer for its clients.

"Our customers need solutions that are fast, flexible, and built for the future," said Mark Goedde, President & CEO of Denovo. "By integrating Swift into our ecosystem as a core part of our Managed Services offering, we empower businesses to seamlessly extend and modernize their JDE environments with unmatched speed, efficiency, and security."

What This Means for JDE Customers:

Dozens of pre-built apps and portals integrated with JD Edwards and the multi-cloud

Rapid App Development: Build custom enterprise-grade applications in days, not months.

Seamless JDE Integration: Unlock the full potential of JDE with intuitive, no-code automation

Enterprise-Grade Security & Compliance: Ensure robust security without sacrificing innovation

Scalability Without Complexity: Adapt and expand automation solutions effortlessly

About Ephlux

With focus on innovation and agility, Ephlux drives transformation across industries enabling enterprises to innovate without barriers. With their enterprise no-code app automation platform Swift, Ephlux empowers businesses to build and deploy applications at lightning speed, reducing development cycles and technical debt.

About Denovo

Denovo, a trusted Oracle partner, is committed to delivering an exceptional Quality of the Customer Experience (QCE), consistently exceeding expectations at every stage. As an "All-In-One Partner" and strategic advisor, Denovo helps businesses navigate ERP upgrades, cloud migrations, and digital transformation with confidence. Denovo provides a tailored cloud roadmap, industry-leading Next-Gen Managed Services, and seamless ERP application management integrated with cloud infrastructure, ensuring a unified, proactive, and high-value service experience. Designed to drive business value, enhance operational efficiency, and mitigate risks, Denovo's solutions deliver zero-delay, proactive support that empowers long-term success.

This partnership signals the next evolution in enterprise automation, providing businesses with the tools they need to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

