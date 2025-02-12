Ephlux and Denovo Forge Industry-Shaping Partnership to bring Swift, the Leading No-Code Platform, to North America's Largest JD Edwards Customer Base

Ephlux, the global leader in enterprise no-code app automation, has officially partnered with Denovo, one of North America's largest JD Edwards (JDE) consulting & cloud managed services providers.
LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine enterprise automation, Ephlux, the global leader in enterprise no-code app automation, has officially partnered with Denovo, one of North America's largest JD Edwards (JDE) consulting & cloud managed services providers. This strategic alliance brings Swift, Ephlux's premier no-code application and process automation platform, to Denovo's extensive JDE customer base, enabling businesses to accelerate digital transformation like never before.
With this partnership, Denovo customers can now leverage Swift's seamless automation, integration, and app design capabilities to streamline operations, enhance agility, and unlock unprecedented efficiency in their JDE environments. Ephlux's cutting-edge platform empowers enterprises to build, deploy, and scale apps without the complexities of traditional coding, making innovation accessible at all levels of an organization.
"This partnership marks a defining moment in the enterprise automation journey for the JD Edwards customers in North America," said Ali Nasim, CEO of Ephlux. "Swift has already revolutionized how businesses approach no-code application modernization, and by joining forces with Denovo, we are extending this transformation to some of the most forward-thinking enterprises in North America."
Denovo, a powerhouse in JDE cloud migration, managed services, and enterprise digital transformation, sees Swift as a game-changer for its clients.
"Our customers need solutions that are fast, flexible, and built for the future," said Mark Goedde, President & CEO of Denovo. "By integrating Swift into our ecosystem as a core part of our Managed Services offering, we empower businesses to seamlessly extend and modernize their JDE environments with unmatched speed, efficiency, and security."
What This Means for JDE Customers:
- Dozens of pre-built apps and portals integrated with JD Edwards and the multi-cloud
- Rapid App Development: Build custom enterprise-grade applications in days, not months.
- Seamless JDE Integration: Unlock the full potential of JDE with intuitive, no-code automation
- Enterprise-Grade Security & Compliance: Ensure robust security without sacrificing innovation
- Scalability Without Complexity: Adapt and expand automation solutions effortlessly
About Ephlux
With focus on innovation and agility, Ephlux drives transformation across industries enabling enterprises to innovate without barriers. With their enterprise no-code app automation platform Swift, Ephlux empowers businesses to build and deploy applications at lightning speed, reducing development cycles and technical debt.
About Denovo
Denovo, a trusted Oracle partner, is committed to delivering an exceptional Quality of the Customer Experience (QCE), consistently exceeding expectations at every stage. As an "All-In-One Partner" and strategic advisor, Denovo helps businesses navigate ERP upgrades, cloud migrations, and digital transformation with confidence. Denovo provides a tailored cloud roadmap, industry-leading Next-Gen Managed Services, and seamless ERP application management integrated with cloud infrastructure, ensuring a unified, proactive, and high-value service experience. Designed to drive business value, enhance operational efficiency, and mitigate risks, Denovo's solutions deliver zero-delay, proactive support that empowers long-term success.
This partnership signals the next evolution in enterprise automation, providing businesses with the tools they need to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
Media Contact
Samantha Whetstone, Denovo, 1 215-512-5526, [email protected], https://www.denovo-us.com/
SOURCE Denovo
