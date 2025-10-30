EPI Awarded $175 Million Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Contract Supporting Veterans and Service Members Through Proven Neuromodulation Therapies

"This FSS contract reinforces EPI's position as a trusted partner to the U.S. government and validates Alpha-Stim's proven clinical and operational value. It ensures continued access to evidence-based, non-pharmaceutical solutions that align with national healthcare priorities." Post this

"This FSS contract reinforces EPI's position as a trusted partner to the U.S. government and validates Alpha-Stim's proven clinical and operational value. It ensures continued access to evidence-based, non-pharmaceutical solutions that align with national healthcare priorities," said Brian Burke, President of EPI.

EPI has proudly maintained an active presence on the Federal Supply Schedule since 2005, delivering safe, effective, and non-pharmaceutical neuromodulation therapies to federal healthcare providers, working closely with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), and other agencies to support clinicians and patients treating anxiety, insomnia, and pain.

"Having served federal healthcare providers for 20 years, we view this new FSS contract as both a renewal and a recommitment," said Tonja Trammell, Vice President of Government Affairs at EPI. "It strengthens our partnerships with VA and DoD facilities and ensures continued access to effective, drug-free neuromodulation solutions for those who serve our country."

What the FSS Award Means for Government Buyers

Streamlined Procurement: Orders can be placed directly via GSA Advantage!® under contract number 36F79726D0024.

Pre-Negotiated Terms: Firm-fixed pricing and terms reduce administrative burden.

Broad Eligibility: Available to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities, Department of Defense (DoD) medical centers, and other authorized federal agencies; many state and local entities may purchase through cooperative programs.

Clinical Impact: Alpha-Stim supports care pathways for anxiety, insomnia, and pain, offering a non-pharmaceutical option aligned with current best practices.

Products Available via FSS

Alpha-Stim M — Non-invasive cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) and microcurrent electrical therapy (MET) device FDA cleared for pain, anxiety, and insomnia

Alpha-Stim AID — Non-invasive cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) device FDA cleared for anxiety and insomnia

AS-Trode™ Silver Electrode Pads — For use with the Alpha-Stim M to treat acute, chronic, and post-traumatic pain

Ordering and Contract Details for Government Procurement

Contract Number: 36F79726D0024

Schedule / SINs: 65IIA / SIN A-72

UEI: SNG9YYLE8FM5

CAGE Code: 385D0

Ordering URL: GSAAdvantage.gov

POC for Quotes/Questions: Electromedical Products International, Inc, 2201 Garrett Morris Parkway, Mineral Wells, TX 76067, Phone #: 940-328-0788 Toll-Free 800-367-7246, Fax: 940-328-0888

About EPI

Electromedical Products International, Inc (EPI) is a global medical device company improving lives through unique neuromodulation therapeutics. We develop and manufacture the Alpha-Stim brand of patented, non-invasive devices that provide fast, safe, and highly effective treatment for anxiety, insomnia, and pain. Proven through extensive clinical research, Alpha-Stim is available over the counter in dozens of countries worldwide, though it requires a prescription in the US. Learn more at www.epii.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Boyd, Electromedical Products International, Inc., 1 940.328.0788 3555, [email protected], www.epii.com

SOURCE Electromedical Products International, Inc.