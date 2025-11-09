EPI-USE Labs partners with AICA to enhance SAP product and service data quality

The collaboration combines EPI-USE Labs' SAP data management expertise with AICA's AI-driven data cleansing and enrichment platform to help global enterprises improve the accuracy, structure, and reliability of product and service data across ERP and EAM systems.

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPI-USE Labs, a renowned provider of SAP transformation and data management solutions, has partnered with AICA Data International Ltd (AICA), a leader in AI-powered product and service data cleansing, enrichment and classification. Together, the two companies will help global enterprises improve SAP data reliability by focusing on a critical component of digital transformation: the accuracy and structure of product and service data.

Empowering SAP systems with clean, structured product and service data

In companies using SAP, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems depend on reliable product and service data to function effectively. The AI revolution means that data quality is becoming even more crucial. Yet many organisations still struggle with unstructured, incomplete and inconsistent records that disrupt procurement, inventory management and reporting.

AICA's Agentic AI platform automates the cleansing, enrichment and classification of product and service data using globally-recognised taxonomies such as UNSPSC, GS1 GPC, and ISO. When combined with EPI-USE Labs' expertise in SAP data management, clients gain a comprehensive solution that ensures clean, harmonised and business-ready datasets, both for significant SAP landscape interventions, and routine data management processes. The result is improved system reliability, faster project delivery and sustained data governance across the full lifecycle of SAP systems.

Delivering business value across industries

EPI-USE Labs specialises in assisting their SAP clients with complex, large-scale landscape optimisation projects, and data privacy projects – often the result of disruptive events like structural business changes (mergers, divestitures, etc.) or significant system upgrades. These projects provide an opportunity to clean up or refresh significant amounts of product or service data that inevitably gets degraded in large organisations over time.

Poor quality product or service data invariably lead to cumbersome sales processes, stock obsolescence, and other operational inefficiencies that could result in significant losses or opportunity costs. By harnessing AICA's specialised capabilities, EPI-USE Labs can give clients the opportunity to avoid this by refreshing product or service data as part of a greater data optimisation engagement.

A shared vision for data-driven transformation

"EPI-USE Labs' deep SAP experience complements our AI-driven approach to data intelligence," said Isak Marais, CEO of AICA Data International Ltd. "Together, we're helping organisations transform how they manage their product and service data, ensuring their ERP and EAM systems are powered by clean, structured, and accurate information."

"By partnering with AICA, we're bringing our clients a broad spectrum of data management capabilities, and expanding our ability to assist our clients with extensive, sophisticated SAP landscapes to solve complex requirements. This is important to ensure long-term data quality and reliability for our clients," added Ruhan van den Berg, Product Manager from EPI-USE Labs.

About AICA

AICA Data International Ltd is a product and service data intelligence company specialising in automated data cleansing, enrichment, and classification. Its Product Data Intelligence platform delivers over 90% accuracy on large-scale industrial datasets, helping organisations eliminate duplication, improve visibility, and strengthen ERP and procurement performance.

Visit: https://aicadata.com

About EPI-USE Labs

As a global business, EPI-USE Labs provides software and managed services to over 1,800 clients across 55 countries, helping organisations manage and transform SAP landscapes, and optimise performance, management and security of their SAP and SAP SuccessFactors-based systems.

EPI-USE Labs is owned by Group Elephant Limited which has a 42-year track record, employing circa 4,200 people across 42 countries, serving over 2,000 of the world's largest corporations and public sector agencies. The Group is employee-owned, and is the primary benefactor of Elephants, Rhinos & People (ERP.ngo) focusing on the preservation of at-risk Elephants and Rhinos in the wild in Southern Africa.

www.epiuselabs.com | groupelephant.com | erp.ngo

Visit: https://www.epiuselabs.com

