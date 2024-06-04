Epic Esthetics in Greensboro, NC to Open for Business on June 18

Epic Esthetics puts patients' aesthetic and wellness needs at the forefront with a carefully crafted and extensive menu of top-tier services. Post this

Epic Esthetics is located at 1011 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27401. To schedule a consultation or learn more, call Epic Esthetics at (336) 897-0019 today.

About Epic Esthetics

Epic Esthetics, owned by Patrice Thomspon Williams and Cory Williams, pairs expert care with innovative treatments to offer patients an unparalleled experience in an environment of luxury and relaxation. Epic Esthetics puts patients' aesthetic and wellness needs at the forefront with a carefully crafted and extensive menu of top-tier services.

With the belief that everyone deserves care that's centered around what makes them unique, Epic Esthetics never takes a one-size-fits all approach. Guided by the professional advice of a knowledgeable and caring team, Epic Esthetics helps patients choose the right treatments that align with their personal goals.

About Patrice Thompson Williams

Patrice Thompson Williams is currently the Executive Vice President of EPIC Health Partners, a leading behavioral health organization in Virginia. Patrice began her career as a public school special educator and has held various leadership positions within the public school system. Patrice has also worked as an adjunct professor at a university in North Carolina where she helped teach future special educators. Education is where she found her purpose for helping people through challenges to reach their full potential. Currently, Patrice leads EPIC Health Partners in quality assurance. Working in behavioral health has taught Patrice the importance of wellness.

About Cory Williams

As CEO and owner of EPIC Partners and EPIC Management group and co-owner of C&E Holdings, Cory Williams is driven by hard work and success. Cory's career path and strong upbringing have allowed him to become a successful entrepreneur. He began his career at Goodyear Tire as a college intern and later became a full-time employee. While working in various managerial positions at Goodyear Tire and Troxler Electronics, he always had an entrepreneurial spirit and started a medical transport company as his first start-up business.

Cory established EPIC Health Partners, LLC in 2015, after identifying a need in the community for behavioral and mental health services. Bringing his business experience and acumen to this underserved medical specialty has led to its success and allowed EPIC to expand to two additional locations since then, increasing their ability to provide a high level of care and service to other communities.

[email protected], https://epicestheticsnc.com/

