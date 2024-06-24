Epic Golf Club Announces Promotion of Jaclyn Beaudreau Cummings as First Female General Manager

"Jaclyn's promotion is a testament to her outstanding leadership, dedication, and impact on the golf industry," said Noah DiPasquale. "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and look forward to the innovative and dynamic leadership Jaclyn will continue to bring to our club." Post this

With over 20 years of experience in the golf industry, Jaclyn has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to excellence in various high-profile roles across the country. Her career highlights include esteemed positions at Troon North in Arizona, Ocean Edge in Cape Cod, TPC Las Vegas, Pronghorn in Bend, Oregon, Anthem in Las Vegas, Ruby Hill in Pleasanton, California, serving as the Director of Resort Experience at the JW Marriott in San Antonio.

"Jaclyn's promotion is a testament to her outstanding leadership, dedication, and impact on the golf industry," said Noah DiPasquale, CEO and founder of Epic Golf Club. "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and look forward to the innovative and dynamic leadership Jaclyn will continue to bring to our club."

About Epic Golf Club

Epic Golf Club is a private golf society headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., that brings together individuals who share a passion for golf to play the best private golf courses in the world. Founded in 2018 by Noah DiPasquale, Epic Golf Club has evolved into a prestigious organization with nearly 1,000 members. With privileges to 80 of the top 100 golf courses in the United States and a unique reciprocal membership model, Epic Golf Club offers its members unparalleled opportunities to play at the finest clubs, creating a network of golfing elite. For more information, visit epicgolfclub.com.

