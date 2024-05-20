Epic Golf Club Launches $10,000 Annual High School Golf Scholarship Program

Scottsdale-Based Elite Golf Society to Award Two Scholarships to Outstanding High School Golfers Who Excel in Both Golf and Academics
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epic Golf Club announced today that nominations are now open for its annual scholarship program, offering $10,000 to high school seniors dedicated to both academic excellence and the sport of golf.
Epic Golf Club is the premier private golf society, redefining luxury golf experiences for its 1,000 discerning members who each are members of the most exclusive private golf clubs around the globe. Epic's annual scholarship is open to high school seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to golf as a student athlete throughout their four years of high school or equivalent documented experience. Applicants must have graduated with a minimum GPA of 3.2 to be considered eligible.
Selection for the two $10,000 scholarships, awarded to one male and one female recipient, is based on a combination of factors including dedication to golf, academic achievements, and the strength of the applicant's video submission.
"While fostering a love for the game of golf, we at Epic Golf Club also aim to nurture the aspirations of young talents," says Noah DiPasquale, CEO and founder of Epic Golf Club. "Through our annual scholarship program, we are committed to recognizing and supporting outstanding student athletes who exemplify dedication, passion, and academic excellence."
To apply, prospective applicants are asked to submit a compelling video detailing why they are deserving of the scholarship. Emphasis should be placed on their passion for golf and their future aspirations within the sport. Applications are now open through December 1, 2024. Recipients of the scholarship will be notified via mail and announced on both the Epic Golf Club website and social media channels.
The scholarship serves as a significant investment in the future of young golf enthusiasts, providing support as they pursue their academic and athletic endeavors. For more information on eligibility criteria and the application process, please visit Epic Golf Club Student Athlete Scholarship.
About Epic Golf Club
Epic Golf Club is a private golf society headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., that brings together individuals who share a passion for golf to play the best private golf courses in the world. Founded in 2018 by Noah DiPasquale, Epic Golf Club has evolved into a prestigious organization with nearly 1,000 members. With privileges to 80 of the top 100 golf courses in the United States and a unique reciprocal membership model, Epic Golf Club offers its members unparalleled opportunities to play at the finest clubs, creating a network of golfing elite. For more information, visit EpicGolfClub.com.
