Epic Venture Partners Invests $8.1m in Rain AI after Accelerated Customer Demand

Rain AI's secret sauce is its unique approach that eliminates the biggest drivers of energy usage. Unlike other AI hardware where 90% of energy is consumed by data flow, Rain AI's proprietary digital in-memory compute technology combines both memory and processing. And by co-designing their chips with some of the world's best AI models, they are able to dramatically reduce the energy consumption of AI compute compared to other solutions.

Rain AI is now in talks with major hyperscalers and semiconductor companies to license its IP, with plans to launch its first chip ready for customers in 2025. The use-cases will span across multiple industries, including drones, VR goggles, smartphones, robotics, wearables, and more.

Arthur Lee, managing partner of Epic Venture Partners expressed his viewpoint, "AI is defining the Fourth Industrial Revolution, yet we are only scratching the surface on use cases across enterprise, military, and consumer applications. There's a wide range of capabilities to explore. Rain AI's in-memory compute technology and upcoming AI accelerator chips will continue to unlock the myriad of use cases and allow them to be performed faster, more efficiently, and with more privacy protection at the Edge."

Bryan Edelstein, managing partner of Epic Venture Partners added, "Custom AI hardware needs to evolve as rapidly as software to fully capitalize on the continued advancements in AI. We are excited to support Rain AI's mission in achieving this."

Rain AI was founded in 2017 and quickly gained recognition after being accepted into Y-Combinator in 2018. The company secured a $5 million seed round led by Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, and subsequently relocated to Silicon Valley to further its research and development efforts. In 2022, Rain AI raised a $25 million Series A round. Rain AI has now raised over $40m from notable investors including Sam Altman, co-founder/CEO of OpenAI, which created ChatGPT; Jeff Rothschild, a founding engineer at Facebook; Daniel Gross, co-founder of AI startup Cue (acquired by Apple); Oliver Cameron, Founder of autonomous vehicle startup Voyage (Acquired by Cruise); Jaan Tallinn, founding engineer at Skype; and Scott Gray, an AI hardware expert and early member of OpenAI's technical team. Rain AI has also assembled a strong advisory board which includes Dr. Jackson Hu, the former CEO & Chairman of UMC, the 2nd largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world; and Dr. Arijit Raychowdhury, a leading expert of in-memory compute and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Georgia Tech university.

Rain AI is well-positioned to disrupt the AI & semiconductor market, which is projected to surpass $1.3 trillion by 2032.

