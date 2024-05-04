EPIC5 Challenge 2024 Celebrates Grit, Adventure, and Empowers Women

The EPIC5 Challenge, renowned for its grueling ultra-endurance events across the Hawaiian islands, is back for another exhilarating year. As athletes from around the world prepare to push their limits, we shine a spotlight on the extraordinaire humans who are set to conquer the EPIC5 Classic this year.

CELEBRATING WOMEN IN SPORT

In 2024, EPIC5 celebrates a significant milestone: 43% of our athletes are women. These remarkable women embody strength, determination, and resilience.

Cynthia Bartus ( USA ): Cynthia, a seasoned triathlete, brings her unwavering determination to the EPIC5 course. With multiple endurance race finishes under her belt, she's a lifelong athlete and no stranger to going the distance.

Elsa Paplomata ( Greece ): Elsa's journey from the azure waters of the Aegean Sea to the rugged Hawaiian terrain is nothing short of epic. She embodies resilience and camaraderie.

Toni Barstis ( USA ): Toni's spirit exemplifies the essence of the challenge: pushing boundaries, embracing culture, and following her passion to complete whatever she sets her mind to.

JOINING THE ADVENTURE

EPIC5 is pleased to welcome the following athletes who will be joining the class of 2024:

Carlos Guevara ( Mexico ): A force to be reckoned with, Carlos embodies determination and grit.

Erick Marquez ( Honduras ): A gust of air propelling forward, Erick's tenacity inspires us all.

Julian Summers ( South Africa ): Julian leaves footprints across borders, and embracing the joys of life.

Morgan Boyle ( Canada ): Morgan hails from Alberta and comes ready to tear down limits and experience a journey like no other.

HONORING THE ABSENT ATHLETES

While EPIC5 celebrates the remarkable achievements of those participating, we also recognize the athletes who, due to unforeseen circumstances, could not be part of this year's adventure.

Christophe Santini ( France )

( ) Jason Sissel ( USA -IL)

( -IL) Joe Jaffe ( USA -NY)

A FUSION OF ADVENTURE & PURPOSE

From May 6th to 10th, 2024, EPIC5 athletes will dive headfirst into the ultimate endurance challenge: five islands, five grueling triathlons, and five days of relentless pursuit. The course winds through lush rainforests, along pristine coastlines, and up volcanic slopes. It's a symphony of sweat, determination, and sheer willpower.

The 703-mile multi-day triathlon promises to test the mettle of these remarkable athletes. But it's not just about personal achievement; it's about kokua — the Hawaiian principle of helping and giving back. EPIC5 has partnered with Special Olympics Hawaii, and encourages our athletes to raise funds to create a lasting impact.

Together, our athletes embody the spirit of EPIC5: physical prowess, cultural immersion, and a commitment to making the world a better place.

About EPIC5: Since 2010, EPIC5 has challenged athletes and their support teams with unique ultra-endurance events. These life-changing adventures combine physical feats with spiritual and mental growth. Are you up for the challenge?

Registration is now open for the upcoming EPIC565. Secure your spot, pack your courage, and prepare to redefine your limits.

