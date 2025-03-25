Epicur Pharma® Continues Namesake Sponsorship for the 2025 ACVO®/Epicur Service Animal Volunteer Eye Screening (ACVO®-SAVES™)

Our dedication to excellence in veterinary medicine aligns seamlessly with the mission of this event, ensuring that these exceptional animals receive the highest standard of care to continue their important work. Post this

From guiding individuals with visual impairments to assisting in search and rescue operations, Service and Working Animals have crucial jobs, and their eye health is vital to their ability to perform these essential tasks. The ACVO-SAVES event allows handlers to secure a baseline of eye health for their animals and exemplifies the heart of the veterinary industry. Now in its 15th year, ACVO's volunteer Diplomates have provided approximately 86,000 complimentary eye screenings throughout the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, Puerto Rico, and the UK since its first year. During last year's event, over 5,500 animals received free eye exams thanks to the dedication of 265 ACVO Diplomates who volunteered their time and resources.

"Epicur Pharma is honored to extend our continued support for the ACVO/Epicur Service Animal Volunteer Eye Screening Event. We are deeply committed to advancing the health and well-being of animals, and we recognize the vital role that early detection and treatment of eye conditions play in the long-term care of Service and Working Animals. Our dedication to excellence in veterinary medicine aligns seamlessly with the mission of this event, ensuring that these exceptional animals receive the highest standard of care to continue their important work," said Michael Tursi, President of Epicur Pharma.

ACVO Executive Director Stacee Daniel said, "The ACVO is honored to accept the three-year sponsorship bid from Epicur in support of the ACVO-SAVES program. It is apparent that Epicur's consistent dedication and active involvement in this philanthropic event have been a long-standing priority for the company. Our Diplomates enjoy Epicur's contributions to the program and respect their deep connection with the Service and Working Animal community. ACVO extends gratitude to Epicur for their generosity in supporting this fantastic program."

Registration for the 2025 ACVO/Epicur Service Animal Volunteer Eye Screening event is open April 1-30th. To find out if your service animal qualifies for the event, please visit https://www.acvoeyeexam.org/qualifications-expectations.

About Epicur Pharma:

Epicur Pharma®, a division of Stokes Healthcare, is an FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility dedicated to manufacturing high-quality, compounded medications for veterinary use. Epicur Pharma is proud to be a pioneer in animal drug standards, offering one of the largest selections of manufactured drugs that are traditionally compounded. The Epicur brand of veterinary drug products ensures the highest quality backed by FDA oversight. Epicur products are being distributed directly to veterinary hospitals from its outsourcing facility and offered through Stokes Pharmacy for individual patient prescriptions. Visit www.epicurpharma.com to learn more.

About the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ACVO):

The ACVO® is an approved veterinary specialty organization of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties, dedicated to advancing the quality of veterinary medicine through certification of veterinarians who demonstrate excellence in veterinary ophthalmology. For more information, please visit www.ACVO.org.

Media Contact

Michael Tursi, Epicur Pharma, 1 856-208-7811, [email protected], https://epicurpharma.com/

SOURCE Epicur Pharma