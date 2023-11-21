Episcopal Children's Services Joins the Florida Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Monique Evans, Project Accountant of Episcopal Children's Services. "Joining the Florida Purchasing Group was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

Episcopal Children's Services invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Florida Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/ecs4kids include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 64 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About Episcopal Children's Services:

ECS programs and services incorporate the latest research and proven best practices to help Florida families raise children who are ready to learn when they enter school. With support from a variety of private and public sources, our dedicated professionals work with families and caregivers to promote children's physical and mental health, motor development, cognitive development and general knowledge, social and emotional development, and language and communication skills.

At ECS, we know the potential for learning is greatest during the early years of a child's life, and strive to provide every possible learning opportunity to our young clients at the earliest possible age. Through guided experiences and discovery-oriented approaches, our teachers support a continuum of growth and development for each child, promoting reflective problem solving and lifelong learning.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

