Episcopal Priest Shares Personal Accounts of Social and Theological Change Over 60 Years

New memoir reflects on ministry in Newark, Harlem and Manhattan during pivotal eras
MANHATTAN, N.Y., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priest and author, Jay H. Gordon, has released his memoir, "The Diary of a City Priest," which offers a personal reflection on his 60 years of service in Newark, Harlem and Manhattan's Upper West Side during some of the most transformative decades in American history. Gordon hopes to provide a perspective on the changes that shaped his ministry, from the civil rights movement to evolving discussions on gender, race and sexuality.
Through a lens of gratitude and faith, Gordon recounts his experiences working alongside diverse communities and navigating the shifting roles of women, Black Americans and LGBTQ+ individuals within both the church and society. He presents his story as both a love letter to those he has served and a testament to the enduring joy of priesthood, despite times of crisis and change.
"With this book, I want to tell my story and give thanks to all the wonderful people of all ages whom I have worked with, served and lived through these recent decades." Gordon said.
Beyond chronicling historical events, Gordon highlights the power of collaboration, faith and resilience. Gordon credits the institutions, congregations and individuals who supported his mission and emphasizes the spiritual foundation that sustained him through his journey.
"I hope to tell anyone who is struggling to keep moving forward, stay committed to their mission and trust in the path they have been given," Gordon said. "My hope is that readers will resonate with the turbulent times and the many social changes that took place, as well as perhaps know some of the people and places mentioned in the book."
"The Diary of a City Priest"
By Jay H. Gordon
ISBN: 9781665760416 (softcover); 9781665760423 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Rev. Jay H. Gordon graduated from Brown University in 1959 and was ordained as an Episcopal priest in 1962 after studying at The General Theological Seminary, where he later earned a degree in liturgics. Over 40 years, he served at Grace Church in Newark, Chapel of Intercession in Harlem and as Rector of St. Matthew & St. Timothy in New York City. He led housing and community programs, served on multiple diocesan boards, co-founded The Jericho Project and chaired St. Hilda's & St. Hugh's School. Since retiring in 2003, he has continued as an Honorary Associate. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/859357-the-diary-of-a-city-priest.
Media Contact
Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article