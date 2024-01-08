Episcopal Relief & Development Announces 2024 Lenten Meditations Authored by Miguel Escobar

"As we meditate this Lent on Christ's sacrificial love, may we be drawn closer to God and one another." —Julia Ayala Harris, President of the House of Deputies for The Episcopal Church. Post this

In addition to a reflection from Escobar for each day, there are questions to spur introspective thought on the lectionary readings and one's faith. This year, Episcopal Relief & Development is also offering a study guide to facilitate conversation in a group setting.

"As we meditate this Lent on Christ's sacrificial love, may we be drawn closer to God and one another. The church is called to bring healing and reconciliation to the world, work we all can engage in through prayer, reflection and action," said, Julia Ayala Harris, president of the House of Deputies for The Episcopal Church. "I invite all who are able to participate in Episcopal Relief & Development's Lenten Meditations. Through prayer and reflection, may we grow in relationship with God and each other, and be inspired to participate in the church's mission of reconciliation."

Participants can choose to receive Lenten Meditations as daily emails or download the full booklet online. To engage in this year's Lenten Meditations, please visit episcopalrelief.org/Lent.

EPISCOPAL RELIEF & DEVELOPMENT SUNDAY

Congregations are also invited to observe Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday on February 18, 2024, or another convenient time during the season. Lent was officially designated at the 2009 General Convention of The Episcopal Church as a time for dioceses, congregations and individuals to remember and support the work of Episcopal Relief & Development. Although the first Sunday in Lent is the official day of observance, churches may hold a special service on any Sunday. Observations of Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday include offering a collection for the organization, holding a special prayer service for the partners and work of the organization, or other creative ways.

"We are so grateful to each worshiper as well as communities and congregations who come together and support our work each year during Lent," said Betsy Deisroth, Vice President of Advancement at Episcopal Relief & Development. "Through prayers and generous gifts, we're able to continue our work alongside local faith leaders to improve early childhood development, address gender-based violence, help communities develop climate resilience and respond to disasters around the globe."

Liturgical resources to help congregations observe Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday are available at episcopalrelief.org/sunday.

Disponible en Español.

ABOUT EPISCOPAL RELIEF & DEVELOPMENT

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: episcopalrelief.org

Media Contact

Gillian McCallion, Episcopal Relief & Development, 1.855.312.4325, [email protected], episcopalrelief.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development