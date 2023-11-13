Episcopal Relief & Development Announces Opportunity for Donors to Double Their Impact During Year-End Hope Match Campaign

"Together with local leaders, community-based organizations and generous donors, we're creating real, lasting change that makes a tangible difference in people's lives, families and communities," said Xerxes Eclipse, Director, Donor Services, Episcopal Relief & Development. Post this

Contributions to the Hope Match Campaign will help continue Episcopal Relief & Development's asset-based approach to creating sustainable solutions around the world, including:

Supporting parents and caregivers in Ghana to help young children thrive

Training faith leaders in Burundi to help end gender-based violence in their communities

Equipping farmers in Honduras with climate-resilient farming techniques

"At Episcopal Relief & Development, our work around the world relies on partnerships. Together with local leaders, community-based organizations and generous donors, we're creating real, lasting change that makes a tangible difference in people's lives, families and communities," said Xerxes Eclipse, Director, Donor Services, Episcopal Relief & Development. "I'm proud of, and deeply grateful for, our amazing donors. This year, I'm excited that, through the Hope Match Campaign, their generosity will automatically be doubled!"

Contributions made to Episcopal Relief & Development before the end of the year are eligible for matching, including Gifts for Life, and direct contributions online, over the phone, or by mail. Gifts of stocks, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) and from Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) are also included in the Hope Match Campaign.

Donors wishing to take advantage of the dollar-for-dollar match should give their gift between now and December 31. Donate online or call 1.855.312.4325. Gifts can also be mailed to Episcopal Relief & Development, PO Box 3006, Harlan, IA 51593-0024.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: episcopalrelief.org

Gillian McCallion, Episcopal Relief & Development, 855-312-4325, [email protected], episcopalrelief.org

