Episcopal Relief & Development Continues to Support Refugees Impacted by the Ukraine War

Since the onset of the war in 2022, millions of war refugees have entered Europe and have overwhelmed the support systems, which has made successful integration even more difficult for all refugees. Episcopal Relief & Development has been working with local partners through the ACT Alliance and CECE to meet basic needs, and is beginning to transition to longer-term sustainable efforts. In partnership with CECE, Episcopal Relief & Development is offering trauma-informed care and mental health support in addition to helping refugees find work.

"We have entered the third year of this conflict and are facing the reality that millions of people will be unable to return to their homes," said Lura Steele, Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "The initial incredible public support and resources have waned and anti-immigrant sentiment is picking up steam. This makes our work with the ACT Alliance and CECE even more critical."

Please pray for all those affected. Donations to Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund will provide humanitarian assistance for the crisis in Ukraine.

ABOUT EPISCOPAL RELIEF & DEVELOPMENT

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

