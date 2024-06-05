Episcopal Relief & Development Continues to Support Refugees Impacted by the Ukraine War

Episcopal Relief & Development is working with partners to support refugees impacted by the war in Ukraine, both within the Ukraine and throughout Europe, with critical services and supplies.
In partnership with the ACT Alliance and CECE, Episcopal Relief & Development is helping over 70,000 immigrants to integrate into their new lives throughout Europe by offering language classes, legal and work assistance, and helping with food and basic needs. Within Ukraine, Episcopal Relief & Development is working with the ACT Alliance to help people who have fled the violence with shelter, food, water and counseling services.
Since the onset of the war in 2022, millions of war refugees have entered Europe and have overwhelmed the support systems, which has made successful integration even more difficult for all refugees. Episcopal Relief & Development has been working with local partners through the ACT Alliance and CECE to meet basic needs, and is beginning to transition to longer-term sustainable efforts. In partnership with CECE, Episcopal Relief & Development is offering trauma-informed care and mental health support in addition to helping refugees find work.
"We have entered the third year of this conflict and are facing the reality that millions of people will be unable to return to their homes," said Lura Steele, Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "The initial incredible public support and resources have waned and anti-immigrant sentiment is picking up steam. This makes our work with the ACT Alliance and CECE even more critical."
Please pray for all those affected. Donations to Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund will provide humanitarian assistance for the crisis in Ukraine.
