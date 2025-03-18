Episcopal Relief & Development is Helping Families Affected by Flooding in Kentucky

"This is the second time in a few years that Appalachia mountain communities have experienced devastation at this level." --Katie Mears, Sr. Technical Specialist, US Disaster and Climate Risk Post this

Currently, survivors are in need of supplies and assistance with cleanup. Episcopal Relief & Development and diocesan clergy are helping 300 families meet their needs through gift card distribution. This response focuses on the hardest hit areas, including Pikeville, Beattyville, Middlesboro, Ashland, Corbin, Irvine and Hazard. To support volunteers, the partnership is providing gloves, masks, cleaning supplies and other items.

"This is the second time in a few years that Appalachia mountain communities have experienced devastation at this level," said Katie Mears, Sr. Technical Specialist, US Disaster and Climate Risk. "We are supporting physical needs, and our partners are also considering the emotional and spiritual toll of going through a traumatic event like this more than once."

Please pray for the people affected by the February flooding in Kentucky and Virginia. Support for the US Disaster Response Fund will help communities around the world recover from disasters.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

Media Contact

Matthew Hobson, Episcopal Relief & Development, 667-207-9366, [email protected], https://www.episcopalrelief.org

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development