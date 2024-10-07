Episcopal Relief & Development is providing access to medical care and education to people affected by the war in Gaza

"Our partners are working tirelessly to respond to the constantly growing needs throughout the region, and we don't know when this will all end." --Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer Post this

Since October 7, 2023, Episcopal Relief & Development has been supporting Al Ahli Hospital, based in Gaza City, to purchase fuel and medical supplies. The hospital has endured direct missile hits, blockades and other challenges, but remains open. Currently, the hospital is serving around 500 patients daily, and performing an average of 20-24 surgical operations each day.

Episcopal Relief & Development, in partnership with Anglican Alliance member organizations and the Diocese of Jerusalem, is also providing access to education to families facing financial hardship as a result of the war. One hundred twenty-five students are able to attend St. George's School in Jerusalem and The National Christian Kindergarten in Nablus at no charge, ensuring continuity of their education and nurturing their well-being.

"The work of the Diocese is good news despite everything: a beacon of hope in a time of trouble," said the Most Rev. Hosam Naoum, archbishop of the Diocese of Jerusalem. "As the war goes on, the challenge to the diocese's institutions is existential, especially in the West Bank. The Anglican Alliance did a great job but we still need to do more to address the collateral damage of the war, as long as the war continues, especially into 2025."

Reflecting on the year's response, Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development shared, "Our partners are working tirelessly to respond to the constantly growing needs throughout the region, and we don't know when this will all end." He added, "Even if the violence ended this very moment, there are so many lasting effects caused by this traumatic event. It's important for us to be constantly mindful of what is happening–please keep praying and keep supporting."

Please continue to pray for an end to the war in Gaza and for a just resolution for all Israelis and Palestinians. Support of the Episcopal Relief & Development Middle East Fund will help to address immediate and long-term needs through locally-led partnerships.

ABOUT EPISCOPAL RELIEF & DEVELOPMENT

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

Media Contact

Matt Hobson, Episcopal Relief & Development, 667-207-9366, [email protected]

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development