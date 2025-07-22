Episcopal Relief & Development is Providing Support after Catastrophic Texas Hill Country Flooding

Our response is designed to reach those most deeply impacted, including young people, people with limited resources, and individuals facing housing insecurity, to help ensure that recovery is equitable and compassionate. --Race Hodges, Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development Post this

The partnership between Episcopal Relief & Development and the Diocese of West Texas will include support for locally-led responses by ecumenical groups in Kerrville, including disaster relief coordination by St. Peter's Episcopal Church and School. The Diocese will also be working with a trauma-informed children's mental health organization to help children and families process the impact of recent events.

"Kerrville is a small city where access to healthcare, especially mental health support, is limited," said Race Hodges, Program Officer at Episcopal Relief & Development. "Our response is designed to reach those most deeply impacted, including young people, people with limited resources, and individuals facing housing insecurity, to help ensure that recovery is equitable and compassionate."

Search and rescue teams are still searching for hundreds of people in Kerr County and beyond. The lasting impact of this disaster is unknown as events still unfold. Episcopal Relief & Development and the Diocese of West Texas remain in close contact and are monitoring emerging needs. Episcopal Relief & Development is also in touch with other faith and community-based partners throughout the impacted areas.

"We are grateful for all of the prayers, messages of support, and generous contributions we have received, and for the support offered by Episcopal Relief & Development. It is at such a time as this that the relationships we share are most valuable." said the Rt. Rev. Dr. David G. Read, D.D., Bishop of West Texas. "Jesus tells us the world will know we are his followers if we have love for one another. Let us reach out in love and continue big prayers for those who are hurting."

Please pray for the communities affected by the Texas Hill Country flash flooding event. Donations to the Flood Response Fund will help our local partners respond to the needs caused by this disaster.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

Media Contact

Matt Hobson, Episcopal Relief & Development, 667-207-9366, [email protected], https://www.episcopalrelief.org/

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development