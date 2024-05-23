Episcopal Relief & Development Is Responding to Catastrophic Flooding in Brazil

"During this response, we are able to honor each person's dignity by listening to their individual needs and allowing them a choice in the kinds of support they receive," said Kaylie Cordingley, Senior Program Officer, Gender & Resilience, Episcopal Relief & Development. Post this

Together with the Anglican Diocese of Meridional, Episcopal Relief & Development and SADD are supporting the distribution of food, hygiene products, bed linens, mattresses and other needed items. This support will help all people affected by the floods, including indigenous people, unhoused people, and children among other groups disproportionately impacted by disasters.

"During this response, we are able to honor each person's dignity by listening to their individual needs and allowing them a choice in the kinds of support they receive," said Kaylie Cordingley, Senior Program Officer, Gender & Resilience, Episcopal Relief & Development. "We are committed to working in solidarity with all people affected by this disaster and ensuring that the most in need are centered in the process."

Please pray for all those affected by the flooding in Brazil. Donations to the International Disaster Fund will provide humanitarian assistance for this disaster and others around the world.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

