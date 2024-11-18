Episcopal Relief & Development is responding to Hurricane Oscar and power outages in Cuba

"Many people are in the dark, without water and food, and other basic necessities. This is why we are working with church leaders to alleviate suffering and to prevent illness or death." --Margaret Ruiz, Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development Post this

In response to Hurricane Oscar and the ongoing power outages, Episcopal Relief & Development is working with the Episcopal Church of Cuba to provide food, hygiene products, fans, rechargeable lamps and supplies for home repairs.

"The physical and emotional damage from Oscar and the collapse of the country's electrical power system is considerable," said Margaret Ruiz, Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "Many people are in the dark, without water and food, and other basic necessities. This is why we are working with church leaders to alleviate suffering and to prevent illness or death."

On November 6, Hurricane Rafael ravaged the northwestern side of Cuba just above Havana, again knocking out the island's power grid and creating deadly flash flood and mudslide conditions. On Nov 10, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook the southern part of the island. Episcopal Relief & Development is working with the church to assess needs.

Please pray for the people affected by the blackout, the earthquake and hurricanes Oscar and Rafael. Support to the International Disaster Response Fund will help communities throughout Cuba, and around the world, to recover from disasters.





