Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting immigrant families in North Carolina after Helene

By using an existing relationship between St. Phillip's Episcopal Church in Brevard, NC and community-based organization El Centro Comunitario Hispano Americano (El Centro Brevard), the diocese is restoring mobile homes that were flooded by Helene. While families wait for their homes to be completed, the diocese is providing temporary housing solutions via local vacation rentals.

Through Trinity Episcopal Church in Spruce Pine and St. Mary's Chapel in Hendersonville, Episcopal Relief & Development and the Diocese of Western North Carolina Latino Ministry have set up distribution centers for immigrant families. There, they are handing out generators, heaters, diapers, sleeping bags, hygiene products and other items in areas where power remains out.

Episcopal Relief & Development also continues to support the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina as they care for the people affected by Hurricane Helene both now and in the long term.

"Recovery for people in western North Carolina is still very much in the beginning stages," said Katie Mears, Senior Technical Specialist, Disaster Risk and Resilience, Episcopal Relief & Development. "While we are working with our church partners to help people with short-term needs before the weather starts getting too cold, we are also working with diocesan leaders to make plans to support long-term housing and other recovery support."

Please pray for the people affected by hurricanes, including Helene. Support to the Hurricane Relief Fund will help people affected by the storms to restart their lives with dignity and agency.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

