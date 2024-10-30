Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting people in East Tennessee and Central Florida after Helene and Milton

"Our hearts are with them and Episcopal Relief & Development will continue supporting them in their recovery and resilience." --Lura Steele, Program Officer, Disaster Risk and Resilience, Episcopal Relief & Development. Post this

In Central Florida, immigrants, refugees, daily wage earners and low income households were impacted by Helene and subsequently Milton. The Diocese of Central Florida is providing hot meals and helping people buy groceries in the aftermath of the storms.

"In parts of Tennessee and Florida, Helene and Milton affected people who live in places that have less resources to help them respond, which exacerbates its impact, and necessitates our response even more," said Lura Steele, Program Officer, Disaster Risk and Resilience, Episcopal Relief & Development. "Our hearts are with them and Episcopal Relief & Development will continue supporting them in their recovery and resilience."

Please pray for the people affected by hurricanes, including Helene and Milton. Support to the Hurricane Relief Fund will help survivors to restart their lives with dignity and agency.

