Episcopal Relief & Development Partners with Al Ahli Hospital in Response To Israel-Hamas War

"Hospital staff are risking their lives to save the lives of others," said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "The team at Al Ahli continues to be an inspiring and dedicated presence in Gaza." Post this

Movement restrictions and closed borders have created challenges in sending and receiving aid. However, Episcopal Relief & Development's support has enabled the hospital to find local resources, increase their number of beds and maintain 24-hour staffing to continue critical operations. Al Ahli Hospital has been able to meet the needs of hundreds of wounded adults and children who have migrated to the hospital after their homes and refugee camps were destroyed.

"Hospital staff are risking their lives to save the lives of others. Many have been injured while working, some staff have been displaced from their homes and have lost family members," said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "The team at Al Ahli continues to be an inspiring and dedicated presence in Gaza."

Please join Episcopal Relief & Development in mourning all those lost to violence. Please continue to pray for peace in the Holy Land and for Episcopal Relief & Development partners who are working to serve all people who come to them seeking treatment and safety.

Support of the Episcopal Relief & Development Middle East Fund will help to address immediate and long-term needs created by the Israel-Hamas war through locally-led partnerships.

ABOUT EPISCOPAL RELIEF & DEVELOPMENT

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org

Media Contact

Gillian McCallion, Episcopal Relief & Development, 855-312-4325, [email protected], episcopalrelief.org

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development