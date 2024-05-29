Episcopal Relief & Development Renews Partnerships with the ACT Alliance, DKH and IBC to Provide Earthquake Recovery In Türkiye and Syria

Episcopal Relief & Development is partnering for the second year with the ACT Alliance, DKH, IBC and local implementing partners to support children, women and older adults to restart their lives post-earthquake.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development is continuing its partnerships with the ACT Alliance, Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe (DKH) and International Blue Crescent (IBC) to administer community-centered relief in Türkiye and Syria following the devastating earthquake in 2023.

In February 2023, earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria affected close to 18 million people, killed over 55,000 people, and injured hundreds of thousands of others. Over one year later, millions of displaced families are still living in temporary shelters, children are unable to attend school and household providers are facing economic hardship.

Working together with the ACT Alliance, DKH, IBC and local implementing partners for a second year, Episcopal Relief & Development is creating safe and accessible housing and providing opportunities for children, women and older adults to restart their lives post-earthquake. Relief will include food, water, education, and financial and mental health support.

"The devastation from the earthquakes is far-reaching. Through our partnerships with community-based organizations, Episcopal Relief & Development is able to be in many places at once, serving displaced people and meeting their unique needs," said Nagulan Nesian, Senior Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "Over one year after this major disaster, we are still working to ensure support for both emerging needs and interventions that will build resilience."

The 2024 programming will build off of the relief and resilience-building projects from the prior year where completed projects helped 35,000 people have access to clean water and 10,000 families with food, medicine, winterization kits and mental health support in Syria. Likewise in Türkiye, 3,000 people learned new skills that have helped them earn income and 10,000 households received direct cash assistance and services to meet urgent needs. In 2024, Episcopal Relief & Development and its partners will continue to focus on hygiene and sanitation, safe housing, and helping families have financial independence.

Please continue to pray for those who have been affected by the earthquake. Donations to the International Disaster Response Fund will help the organization continue to respond to communities impacted by this disaster.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

