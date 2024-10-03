Episcopal Relief & Development Responds to Needs Created by Hurricane Helene

"Our emergency responses are great examples of doing what we can to help people where they currently are. As the stages of this disaster progress, people's needs will change and we are prepared to accommodate them." -- Katie Mears, Senior Technical Specialist, Disaster Risk and Resilience Post this

With the Diocese of Southwest Florida, Episcopal Relief & Development is providing gift cards and household items to families in places including St. Petersburg, Tampa, Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice.

Farther north, in partnership with the Diocese of Georgia, Episcopal Relief & Development is providing gift cards and distributing water, food, clothing and fuel to families in need in the cities of Valdosta, Vidalia, Louisville, Augusta and the surrounding areas.

These partnerships will help during the critical first week after impact, before additional support becomes available and longer term needs for debris removal, temporary housing, mental health support and other services can begin.

"Our emergency responses are great examples of doing what we can to help people where they currently are," said Katie Mears, Senior Technical Specialist, Disaster Risk and Resilience, Episcopal Relief & Development. "As the stages of this disaster progress, people's needs will change and we are prepared to accommodate them."

Episcopal Relief & Development also continues to support church and community leaders throughout North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina as they assess the impact and determine immediate needs.

Hurricane Helene created life-threatening conditions throughout the South, killing at least 160 people. Homes and other structures were destroyed by mudslides, tornadoes and flooding. In some areas, there are significant communication issues due to a lack of cell service and power outages. Downed trees and other road blockages are preventing supplies from reaching the communities in need. Additional health concerns include a scarcity of potable water.

Please pray for the people affected by Hurricane Helene and consider donating to the Hurricane Relief Fund to support their recovery.

ABOUT EPISCOPAL RELIEF & DEVELOPMENT

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: http://www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

Media Contact

Matt Hobson, Episcopal Relief & Development, 667-207-9366, [email protected]

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development